SIDMAN – Playing in its seventh game in nine days, the Bedford girls basketball team showed no signs of fatigue during Thursday’s Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference semifinal at No. 2 seed Forest Hills.
The third-seeded Bisons used a second-quarter surge to gain control and prevail 59-51 on the road to defeat Forest Hills for the second time in three days.
“It’s fantastic for our program. It’s something that just doesn’t happen too often,” Bedford coach Blaine Shuke said of defeating Forest Hills twice within 48 hours.
“We took a little better control of this game compared to the last one.”
Bedford (19-4) will meet No. 1 seed Bishop McCort Catholic, a 57-44 winner over Penn Cambria, in the LHAC title game at 6 p.m. Saturday at Central Cambria.
Bedford senior Natalie Lippincott scored 12 of her game-high 22 points in the second quarter.
The Pitt-Johnstown volleyball recruit pulled down 13 rebounds for a double-double and added four assists.
“Lippincott was really good tonight,” Forest Hills coach Carol Cecere said. “She was on a mission tonight.”
Bedford senior Sydney Taracatac added 13 points, and classmate Josie Shuke provided 11 points.
Forest Hills (17-6) sophomore Alexis Henderson supplied 17 points, and senior Lexi Koeck added 15 points.
Four straight points from Henderson allowed Forest Hills to lead 12-11 after the first quarter.
Bedford came out and scored the first nine points of the second quarter to lead 20-12.
Lippincott buried 3-pointers within a minute as the Bisons pushed their lead to 28-19.
Lizzy Martz’s jumper gave Bedford a 32-20 halftime lead to cap off a 21-8 scoring advantage in the quarter. Second-chance opportunities helped Bedford pull away.
“They outrebounded us. They’re a bigger team than us,” Cecere said. “We just didn’t find our rhythm. We were so worried about covering the ball at times in the defense we were in.
“We weren’t really supposed to double and we doubled, leaving a girl wide open.
“This is a senior-laden team that they have. The age of this year’s Bedford team is like last year for us with a group of girls that have played together. We’re really good, but we’re still really young. Kudos to them on playing four games in a row.”
Bedford received 3-pointers from Lippincott and Riley Ruffley in the third quarter to push its lead to 45-29. A 16-14 edge in the third frame allowed Bedford to lead 48-34 heading into the fourth quarter.
“I think our shooting percentage was a little better than it has been in the past couple games,” Coach Shuke said. “Tonight, we hit some 3s. We’ve been cold for a few games although we were still able to pull some games out. This game, our shooting was better to give us a little more of a cushion.”
Mini spurts from the Rangers allowed the home team to cut the deficit down to nine points on three occasions in the fourth quarter. Henderson’s trey with 18 seconds brought Forest Hills within 57-51, but Josie Shuke made both of her foul shots with 13 ticks left to seal the game.
Forest Hills, the top seed in the District 6 Class 3A playoffs, finished 17-for-59 from the field (28.8%).
Bedford, the No. 2 seed in the District 5-6 Class 4A playoffs, made 21 of its 50 shots from the floor (42%).
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
