SEWELL, N.J. – A three-goal barrage during the second period boosted the Philadelphia Rebels as they defeated the Johnstown Tomahawks 5-3 Friday.
With Johnstown up 2-1 thanks to goals by Drake Albers (5:28, first period) and Nick Ahern (13:13, second), Philadelphia scored three goals in a stretch of 2 minutes, 32 seconds as Maxwell Marquette (17:06 and 18:13) scored two times with Klaus Jogi (19:38) punctuating the run.
Zachary Aben’s goal at 5:38 of the third drew the Tomahawks within a goal, but Joshua Player sealed the win with 2:11 remaining.
