Tomahawks logo

A look at the freshly laid ice surface at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022.

 By Mike Mastovich
mmastovich@tribdem.com

SEWELL, N.J. – A three-goal barrage during the second period boosted the Philadelphia Rebels as they defeated the Johnstown Tomahawks 5-3 Friday.

With Johnstown up 2-1 thanks to goals by Drake Albers (5:28, first period) and Nick Ahern (13:13, second), Philadelphia scored three goals in a stretch of 2 minutes, 32 seconds as Maxwell Marquette (17:06 and 18:13) scored two times with Klaus Jogi (19:38) punctuating the run.

Zachary Aben’s goal at 5:38 of the third drew the Tomahawks within a goal, but Joshua Player sealed the win with 2:11 remaining.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you