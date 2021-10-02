BALTIMORE – Lovell Armstrong rushed for a career-best 116 yards, Justin Sliwoski passed for 166 yards and two touchdowns, his 45-yard keeper setting up the second, and St. Francis defeated Morgan State 27-14 on Saturday.
The game was tied at 7 at halftime. St. Francis outscored Morgan State 20-7 in the second half.
The Red Flash (2-3) sandwiched two touchdowns around a Morgan State three-and-out late in the third quarter to break open a 10-7 lead. After Sliwoski ran 45 yards to set up first-and-goal, Tate Myers caught a 3-yard touchdown pass. Armstead ran in from the 3 as the Red Flash scored again in two plays, pushing the lead to 24-7 as the third quarter was ending.
Armstrong, a freshman, entered the game with 31 yards as his previous best. He surpassed that on one play with a 35-yard gainer just before halftime.
Alex Schmoke added field goals of 23 and 47 yards, the latter a career best.
The Red Flash were first on the scoreboard when Sliwoski passed to Kathero Summers for a 23-yard touchdown.
Morgan State (0-4) answered with a 13-play, 82-yard drive after the ensuing kickoff. Romello Kimbrough took a handoff, saw the middle was clogged and bounced the run outside to the left for a two-yard touchdown, knotting the score at 7 at halftime.
The Bears, outscored 121-27 coming into the game, cut the gap to 27-13 when Neil Boudreau fired a 19-yard pass to Wesley Wolfolk late in the game. Boudreau was 16 of 31 passing for 206 yards and was intercepted once. Jabriel Johnson carried 12 times for a season-best 106 yards.
St. Francis' Kahtero Summers scored his team-leading fourth touchdown of the season and finished with four catches for 56 yards. Brandan Lisenby led all Red Flash receivers with 64 yards receiving.
Armstead became St. Francis’ first 100-yard rusher of the season.
Donnell Brown had a career-high eight tackles, including seven solo. Terrell Smith had his first interception of the season on St. Francis’ final defensive play.
St. Francis hosts Long Island at 1 p.m. next Saturday for homecoming.
