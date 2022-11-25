VCU edges Pitt in Legends Classic 71-67

Pittsburgh's Blake Hinson (2) drives past Virginia Commonwealth's Jalen DeLoach (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the consolation round of the Legends Classic Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in New York.

 Frank Franklin II

PITTSBURGH – Blake Hinson scored 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Pittsburgh to an 80-64 victory over William & Mary on Friday night for its third straight win.

Pitt outscored the visitors 47-27 in the second half.

It was Hinson's second double-double this season. John Hugley IV and Jamarius Burton added 16 points apiece for Pitt (4-3). Nike Sibande totaled 15 points and nine rebounds.

Trailing by four at the break, Pitt tied the game three minutes into the second and then pulled away on a 22-7 run for a 64-50 lead with 12:04 remaining. Four Panthers each hit a 3-point during the stretch. Pitt had its largest lead, 77-56, with 4:37 to play.

Ben Wight finished with 24 points and 11 rebounds for William & Mary (3-4). Anders Nelson added 12 points.

Wight scored 13 points and Nelson added eight with a pair of 3-pointers as William & Mary built a 37-33 halftime lead. The Tribe shot 46% (16 of 35) in the first half but cooled off in the second, shooting 36% and missing 8 of 9 from 3-point range while also committing eight turnovers.

The Panthers have won five straight in the series and are 9-5 overall.

Pitt next hits the road starting with Northwestern on Monday followed by North Carolina State and Vanderbilt.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you