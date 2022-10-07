SIDMAN, Pa. – With the game locked at 7-all nearing halftime, Friday’s contest between Bishop Guilfoyle and Forest Hills appeared to be going the same direction as last year’s matchup – a dogfight until the end.
The defending PIAA Class 1A champion Marauders, however, used a key score just before the second quarter expired to grab the momentum and never look back.
Bishop Guilfoyle followed with five more touchdowns while shutting out Forest Hills during the second half to claim a 49-7 victory at G.H. Miller Field.
“For a half, I think we played with these guys,” Forest Hills coach Justin Myers said. “It very well could’ve been tied at halftime. With that said, you’re playing a team that’s probably going to compete for a district championship, and we told the kids at halftime we had to stop them on their first drive of the half to have a chance in this game. They came out, scored, and ran away with it.”
Following Forest Hills’ lone touchdown, Rangers junior Ben Harteis recovered an onside kick that set their offense up at the Marauders 32.
The Bishop Guilfoyle defense held strong, forcing a turnover on downs, as the Marauders took over with 1:30 left in the half.
Bishop Guilfoyle quarterback Karson Kiesewetter then capped a 70-yard drive with a 21-yard touchdown run to kickstart a scoring string for the Marauders, who recorded touchdowns on all five offensive possessions in the second half.
“It all just comes down to us executing,” said Kiesewetter, who ran for two scores and threw for another. “Our coaches always put us in the right position, we have to pull through. That drive, especially, was big for us to close out the half. Our guys really stepped up and got in the endzone when we needed to.”
Bishop Guilfoyle was able to recover from a sluggish start offensively, as the Marauders did not record a first down until the second quarter and worked around several penalties, including an intentional grounding call that stalled a drive in Forest Hills territory.
The Marauders did take advantage when short field position opportunities were given, though, scoring on a drive from the Rangers’ 28 in the first quarter, then tallying four touchdowns in the second half with drives that began on the Forest Hills side of the 50.
“I said to them, ‘We played a good first half, and a great second half,’ ” Bishop Guilfoyle coach Justin Wheeler said.
“There were some things in the first half that I, as a coach, put us in a bad spot. I got us behind a little, and the guys had to battle. We turned it around in the second half against a team that is as good as you can get at 2-5.”
Wheeler also acknowledged that the early part of Friday’s contest had a similar vibe to 2021’s matchup with Forest Hills, where the Marauders scored a game-winning touchdown with just over a minute to go to earn a one-point victory.
The win ended a two-game skid for the Marauders and sparked their run to the state championship game.
“We did think that win last year was big,” Wheeler said. “That win got us on the right track. We definitely talked about that coming in. We were playing a solid team, just like this season. We’re in a little bit of a groove now and hopefully we can carry this into next week.
Bishop Guilfoyle (5-2) has now won three straight games, outscoring its opponents by a combined margin of 150-10.
Drew Abraham ran for the Marauders’ touchdown in the first quarter. Cooper Rother also scored on the ground, while Hamilton Gates found the end zone twice in the fourth. Bishop Guilfoyle hosts Chestnut Ridge next Saturday.
Forest Hills received a 19 carry, 131 yard performance from Colten Danel, who tallied the lone score for the offense.
The Rangers now sit at 2-5 ahead of a road contest at Westmont Hilltop next Friday.
“Our season is not over,” Myers said.
“5-5 might get us in the playoffs and that is our goal right now. We just have to come back Monday and be ready to go. I know the kids will be set to bounce back and get a strong week in.”
