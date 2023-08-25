JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – It was smashmouth football at Herlinger Field on Friday night between the two top teams in the Laural Highlands Athletic Conference from a season ago.
The defending conference champion Richland Rams scored three times in the second half to overcome a halftime deficit and open their season with a 26-21 victory over the Penn Cambria Panthers.
Freshman Grayson Mahla made his varsity debut under center for the Rams, and combined with senior running Evan McCracken, led the Rams down the field on a 13-play drive to open the scoring.
McCraken and Mahla combined to cover all 42 yards, with McCracken barreling into the end zone from a yard out to give the Rams a 6-0 first quarter lead.
Whatever changes the Panthers offense made following their opening series paid immediate dividends with consecutive scoring drives to put them in front.
With just 19 seconds left in the opening quarter of play, first-time starting quarterback Brady Jones dropped back and hit receiver Carter McDermott in stride for a 35-yard score to put the Panthers in front.
A quick defensive stand forced the Rams to punt, and two plays later the Panthers were back in the end zone. Jones dumped off a pass to Gavin Harrold who did the rest of the work, breaking free from would-be tacklers for a 43-yard touchdown.
Jones had big shoes to fill replacing graduate Garrett Harrold, and his head coach Nick Felus was thrilled with what he saw.
“He’s a hard worker and his offseason was tremendous. He came in and we studied film and he did the QB workouts,” Felus said. “He’s tough and he’s gritty and he showed he has some moxie to him.”
That 14-6 lead remained intact for the Panthers into the halftime break but barely. A late first half drive by the Rams set them up with first-and-goal from inside the 1-yard line, but four straight stops by the Panthers defense ended the threat with an interception.
The Panthers offense was rolling on its opening second-half possession and faced a third down right at midfield. A sloppy handoff in the back field resulted in a fumble recovered by the Rams’ Joe McAneny.
The first-year starter Mahla looked the part of a seasoned veteran quarterback in the second.
With McCracken battling cramps and forced out of the game, Mahla stepped up and recorded his first varsity level touchdown with a 5-yard scramble to bring the Rams within 14-12 and firmly plant momentum back on the home side.
“I’m really proud of him,” Richland coach Brandon Bailey said. “He works hard, he listens, he watches film, and he’s a playmaker. He made some big plays tonight and made some good decisions.”
That momentum carried over to the defense. On a fourth-and-1, the Panthers went to power back Mason Mento who was swarmed by a host of Rams and denied a first down.
Cramp issues resolved, McCracken returned to the game late in the third quarter and showed exactly why he is a Division I recruit.
Taking a jet sweep handoff from Mahla just inside the red zone, the Army West Point commit hit the edge at full speed and simply was not going to be denied a trip to the end zone. McCracken was contacted inside the 5-yard line but powered through Panthers defenders and across the goal line to give the Rams their first lead since the opening quarter.
“We had a talk at halftime and said this isn’t Richland football, we’re not playing Richland football and we need to,” said McCracken. “We got a wakeup call in the first half and we all came back with a different mentality.”
Consecutive defensive stops by the Rams put them in position to put the game away.
Another jet sweep handoff from Mahla had McCracken at full speed turning the corner where Jude Mugerwa laid a key block to give the running back all the space he needed to sprint free for a 42-yard touchdown and a 26-14 lead.
Much like he was last season, McCracken was like a magnet to the end zone, scoring three touchdowns in the victory along with totaling 160 yards on the ground.
Down by two touchdowns with under two minutes to play, the Panthers refused to go down quietly and closed the gap to just five points with under a minute to play as Jones and McDermott hooked up for the second time on the evening.
The Panthers failed to convert an onside kick.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.