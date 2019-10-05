NANTY GLO – Blacklick Valley scored three second-half touchdowns and held Ferndale scoreless over the final two quarters to earn a 26-14 comeback victory Friday night in the WestPAC.
Josh Little carried 18 times and scored three touchdowns for the 3-4 Vikings.
After a scoreless first quarter, Ferndale (2-5) took the lead as Seth Coleman returned an interception 31 yards for a touchdown. Tajahi Thomas kicked the extra-point.
Blacklick Valley got within 7-6 after Little’s 31-yard touchdown run.
Ferndale’s Thomas gave the Yellow Jackets their final advantage, scoring on a 4-yard touchdown run that was followed by his own extra-point kick for a 14-6 score.
In the third quarter, Blacklick Valley had a 15-yard touchdown run by Little to close within 14-12.
Little’s 3-yard scoring run was followed by Dom DiPaolo’s conversion run to give the Vikings a 20-14 lead.
DiPaolo scored on a 51-yard run in the fourth quarter to set the final. DiPaolo finished with 67 yards on 10 carries.
Overall, the Vikings ran 35 times for 238 rushing yards.
Blacklick Valley’s defense held Ferndale under 100 yards of total offense, as the Yellow Jackets passed for 73 yards and rushed for 25.
