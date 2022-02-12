LORETTO – For going on two seasons, the St. Francis University men’s basketball team has found it difficult to put complete performances together.
The Red Flash still are looking.
St. Francis turned in one of its best defensive halves in a while to forge an eight-point lead against Mount St. Mary’s at DeGol Arena in a Northeast Conference men’s basketball matinee on Saturday before a woeful offensive second half cost the Red Flash in a gutwrenching 54-52 defeat.
“We have to execute. We have to have a sense of urgency,” Red Flash senior swingman Marlon Hargis said. “In the second half, we came out sluggish, which hurt us for the rest of the game.”
The Red Flash scored five points in the first 9:50 of the second half as Mount St. Mary’s turned an eight-point deficit into a six-point advantage.
St. Francis (8-17; 4-10 NEC) was just 6-for-23 from the field in the second half and two of those field goals came in the last 11 seconds as the Red Flash were trying to claw their way back after getting down by nine with 3:10 left.
Hargis came off the bench to front St. Francis with 13 points while also pulling down eight rebounds. Josh Cohen finished with a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds and Max Land also netted 10.
The Red Flash now are 1-3 in games decided by three points or fewer and 1-5 in games where the difference was five or fewer.
“It’s definitely frustrating not to be able to cap the game off with the win,” Land said. “We’re just eager to win. Guys are coming to play hard. We’re collectively together and everyone’s on the same page. It’s just a matter of execution.”
The 52 points tied for the second-fewest St. Francis has scored this season and was the fewest the Red Flash have put on the DeGol Arena scoreboard.
“We made some adjustments from the first time we played them, did some things in the first half that allowed us to extend the lead, then that game was lost at the start of the second half,” St. Francis coach Rob Krimmel said. “Offensively, we got into too much one-on-one mode and not making reads to put each other in a position to get a better shot.
“You’ve got to play 40 minutes of basketball. It can’t just be 20 and then you let your foot off the gas against really good, experienced teams.”
St. Francis got it to a one possession game twice in the waning seconds, first on a 3-point play from Hargis and six seconds later on a Dixon-Conover layup.
The Red Flash seemed to have one last gasp when the Mount’s Jaylin Gibson missed a free throw with three seconds left and appeared to knock the rebound out of Mark Flagg’s hands and then swipe it out of bounds. However, the officials ruled the ball off Flagg, the play wasn’t reviewed and the Mountaineers inbounded and ran out the clock.
Krimmel was short a couple of members of his rotation again – senior forward Myles Thompson and sophomore guard Ronell Giles both were still out because of injuries.
As with the women’s game on Friday night, the St. Francis men observed Saturday’s contest as a “Think Pink” game to raise awareness about breast cancer. Red Flash women’s players were among those at the gate raising donations for Making Strides of Central PA.
St. Francis led 27-19 at the half. Land had eight points. Mount St. Mary’s only had six field goals.
It was the third game in a row St. Francis held its opponent to 65 or fewer points, something it only had done once in its first 22 matchups – including a 71-54 loss at Mount St. Mary’s on Jan. 29.
“You’re got to keep the ball in front of you. You’ve got to be able to keep teams out of the paint, and these guys have done a pretty good job of that the last couple of games,” Krimmel said.
The first 10 minutes of the game were closely contested, but St. Francis was able to take a four-point cushion when Brad McCabe made a deep 3 from the top and Zahree Harrison added a foul shot.
The Red Flash extended the advantage to 23-14 when Dixon-Conover hit Land for the alley-oop dunk in transition at the 7:48 mark. The highlight-reel-worthy play followed two Hargis buckets, one a trey from the top, the other a 15-footer.
