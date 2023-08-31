ERIE, Pa. – Erie’s Luis Santana swatted a go-ahead solo homer in the eighth inning and Altoona stranded two men on in the ninth inning as the SeaWolves prevailed 4-3 on Thursday night at UPMC Park.
Santana led off the eighth inning with a solo shot off Cameron Junker to break a 3-all tie. Altoona mounted a ninth-inning rally with singles from Matt Fraizer and Mike Jarvis, but Erie right-hander Blake Holub struck out the final two batters of the game.
Altoona left-hander Anthony Solometo cruised through the first two innings of his start before he allowed all three of his runs across the third and fourth innings. Back-to-back doubles by the SeaWolves with two outs in the third plated the game’s first run. Erie used a bases-loaded single and a fielder's choice to plate two runs in the frame. Noe Toribio stranded a pair of runners aboard by getting Justice Bigbie to ground out to third. Solometo finished his outing with a season-high seven hits allowed, walking one and striking out a pair on 72 pitches.
Toribio fired 2 1/3 scoreless innings of relief after Solometo, picking up three strikeouts and allowing only one baserunner.
Jacob Gonzalez led the offensive response for Altoona in the fifth inning, leading off the frame with a double down the left-field line. After a flyout to right field advanced him to third, Gonzalez crossed home on Lolo Sanchez’s groundout to short to make it a 3-1 game.
Altoona drew even with three straight hits with one out in the eighth inning. Eli Wilson started the rally with a single and then scored on Jackson Glenn’s double into the left-field corner. Tsung-Che Cheng drove home the tying run with a bloop single over the top of a drawn in infield to make it 3-all.
Jarvis and Glenn each had two hits in the defeat. Altoona’s offense left six baserunners on in the final three innings at the plate.
The Curve continue their series with the Erie SeaWolves, Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, at 6:05 p.m. Friday night. Right-hander Paul Skenes, the 2023 No. 1 overall pick in the MLB draft, will make his second start for the Curve against Erie left-hander Lael Lockhart.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.