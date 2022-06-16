ALTOONA, Pa. – Lolo Sanchez homered, walked and picked up an outfield assist in Altoona’s 4-2 loss to the Erie SeaWolves on Thursday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.
The Curve were limited to just four hits and four walks at the plate as the SeaWolves pulled within one game of the Southwest Division lead with nine games to play in the first half of the season.
Luis Ortiz pitched into the seventh inning allowing just one run on four hits and one walk through the first six innings. Erie grabbed the lead with an RBI single from Dillon Dingler and extended the lead later in the inning on a two-run double from Chris Rabago off reliever Will Kobos. Omar Cruz entered after Erie loaded the bases with two outs against Kobos and Cruz struck out Kerry Carpenter to keep it at a 4-1 deficit.
Altoona grabbed a run back in the eighth inning when Henry Davis doubled to left field to lead off the inning and scored on Jared Triolo’s sacrifice fly.
Trailing 4-2, Cruz held the Erie bats at bay by allowing just one baserunner, a hit by pitch of Parker Meadows, and got some help from Lolo Sanchez in left field to keep it a two-run game. With Meadows at second and two out, Wenceel Perez singled and Sanchez threw out Meadows trying to score on the clean single to left.
The Curve nearly had a game-winning rally in the bottom of the ninth inning, using a hit batsman and a walk to bring the go-ahead run to the plate. However, Davis lifted a soft fly ball to right field to end the ballgame.
Altoona will continue its six-game series with the Erie SeaWolves, Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, on Friday night. Right-hander Wilmer Flores will get the start for Erie, with right-hander Carmen Mlodzinski starting for Altoona.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.