ALTOONA – The Erie SeaWolves’ Ty Madden fanned eight batters over seven innings and allowed just two hits in a 2-0 win over the Altoona Curve on Thursday at Peoples Natural Gas Field.
Erie nibbled out its runs in the fifth and seventh. The SeaWolves grabbed the lead when Dillon Dingler drew a bases-loaded walk to score Ben Malgeri.
Jake Holton’s solo home run in the seventh padded the Erie lead.
Altoona, which also mustered a knock during Tyler Mattison’s two innings out of the bullpen, got hits from Will Matthiessen, Chavez Young and Claudio Finol.
Altoona’s Tsung-Che Cheng, who currently boasts a 17-game hitting streak, did not appear in the lineup on Thursday.
