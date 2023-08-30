ERIE, Pa. – A five-run seventh inning helped the Erie SeaWolves break open a tight game to defeat the Altoona Curve 9-2 on Wednesday night at UPMC Park.
Altoona right-hander Justin Meis was strong in relief, retiring all nine batters that he faced in three innings of work.
Meis followed Jackson Wolf, who allowed three runs on seven hits in three innings of work with three walks and a strikeout. Erie scored a run in each of the first three innings off Wolf to jump out to a 3-0 lead. Meis entered in the fourth to keep Erie quiet until the seventh inning, striking out one batter in his strong outing.
Jacob Gonzalez accounted for Altoona’s only offense in the fifth inning on a two-run home run off Erie starter Bryan Sammons, his eighth of the season to make it a 3-2 game. Sammons struck out five over six innings before Erie’s bullpen shut down the Curve over the final three frames.
Geronimo Franzua entered in the seventh inning for Altoona, but could only record two outs, allowing five runs on four hits and a walk to put the game out of reach. Grant Ford got the final out of the inning, allowing a run on no hits and four walks. Ford issued two walks with the bases loaded in the seventh and hit a batter with three runners on in the eighth. Michell Miliano got the final out of the eighth with a strikeout.
Matt Fraizer extended his hitting streak to 12 games in the loss, while Matt Gorski extended his own hitting streak to 11 games. Both went 1-for-4 for Altoona in the defeat. Joe Perez stretched his on-base streak to 15 games with a walk in a 0-for-3 game.
The Curve continue their series with the Erie SeaWolves, Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, at 6:05 p.m. Thursday night. Altoona left-hander Anthony Solometo is set to take the ball against Erie southpaw Brant Hurter.
