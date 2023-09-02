ERIE – Cameron Junker’s wild pitch during the 10th inning proved to be the difference as the Erie SeaWolves slid past the Altoona Curve 3-2 on Saturday.
Luis Santana, who was placed on second to start the Erie 10th, moved to third on a Chris Meyers groundout. Santana crossed the plate when Junker’s 2-2 pitch to Corey Joyce got past Curve catcher Carter Bins.
Lolo Sanchez and Jackson Glenn delivered run-scoring singles for the Curve in the seventh. Erie went up 2-0 on a double from Ben Malgeri and a sacrifice fly from Danny Serretti.
