ALTOONA, Pa. – Jackson Wolf whiffed six batters over 3 1/3 innings, but allowed all four of the Erie SeaWolves’ runs as the Altoona Curve fell 4-1 in a game shortened to six innings because of inclement weather in the area.
Julio Rodriguez swatted a three-run home run in the fourth to spur the Erie offense.
Altoona scratched out its run in the fifth when Jacob Gonzalez singled off reliever Tim Naughton. Matt Fraizer had two hits for the Curve.
