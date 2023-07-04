ALTOONA, Pa. – Matt Gorski became the fifth Curve batter to hit two homers in a game this season, but Altoona dropped its matchup with Erie, 6-4, in front of 8,798 fans at Peoples Natural Gas Field on Tuesday night.
Tuesday night’s crowd was the 10th-largest crowd in Altoona’s franchise history.
Gorski’s first-inning homer cut an early 2-0 deficit to one run after he sent out his 11th homer of the season to right-center field. The SeaWolves jumped out to the early 2-0 lead in the first inning on a two-run double from Jake Holter off Sean Sullivan.
Erie built up a 5-2 lead after five innings, tagging Altoona’s starter, Sullivan, with five runs on eight hits in five innings. Sullivan, who struck out five, took his second loss of the season. Erie starter Keider Montero earned the win after tossing five innings of two-run ball.
Bear Bellomy followed Sullivan with two scoreless innings of relief, but surrendered a solo homer to Andrew Navigato in the eighth inning, Erie’s third homer of the night. Erie added two more baserunners off Bellomy with two outs in the inning before the Curve summoned Cameron Junker to finish off the frame. Junker retired all four batters he faced in relief.
Altoona mounted its rally in the bottom of the eighth inning with a second homer from Gorski. Gorski became the fifth Curve player this season to hit two homers in a game, joining Andres Alvarez, Mason Martin, Henry Davis and Liover Peguero. Erie's Andrew Magno finished off the game with a two-inning save.
Gutierrez drew a career-high four walks in the game, becoming the first Curve batter to do so this season. Gorski’s multi-homer game was the fourth of his career. Matt Fraizer added two hits in the loss for the Curve.
Altoona continues its six-game series with the Erie SeaWolves, Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Altoona will send left-hander Nick Dombkowski to the mound to face Erie right-hander Ty Madden.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.