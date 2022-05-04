ERIE, Pa. – Matt Fraizer recorded a new season-high three runs batted in, but the Curve could not hold back the SeaWolves on Wednesday night as Erie defeated Altoona 12-5 at UPMC Park.
Fraizer finished 1-for-5 with a two-run double in the sixth inning off Erie reliever Nick Kuzia, scoring Andres Alvarez and Brendt Citta. In the fourth inning, Fraizer scored Citta with an RBI ground out to score Altoona’s first run.
Erie jumped out to an early 4-0 lead off Altoona starter Luis Ortiz. Ortiz allowed four runs on six hits in 2 2/3 innings with just one strikeout to fall to 1-1 on the season. After allowing a run on a sacrifice fly in the first inning, Ortiz gave up two runs in the second inning. After back-to-back singles, Kerry Carpenter scored on a wild pitch before Dillon Dingler later doubled home the second run. Carpenter picked up an RBI in the third with a single to left field.
Travis MacGregor came into the game in relief for Altoona in the third inning. He gave up one run on a solo home run in the fourth by Andrew Navigato. MacGregor threw 3 1/3 innings and struck out two with one walk and three hits allowed. Will Kobos gave up one run in one inning of work before Enmanuel Mejia allowed six runs across (four earned) in the bottom of the eighth inning to close out the game for Erie. The 12 runs and 14 hits allowed by Altoona are both new season highs for Curve pitching.
Jared Triolo hit his fourth double of the season, an RBI shot to right field that scored Tucupita Marcano in the eighth. Citta hit an RBI single in the ninth to round out Altoona’s scoring. Triolo and Citta each finished with two hits in the contest. Lolo Sanchez drew a Curve season-high four walks in the loss.
The Curve continue their six-game series in Erie at 6:05 p.m. Thursday night. Right-handed pitcher Kyle Nicolas will be on the mound for Altoona, while right-hander Garrett Hill will take the ball for Erie.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.