ERIE – The Erie SeaWolves scored five straight runs in the middle innings of Friday night’s contest to defeat the Altoona Curve 9-3.
John Valente’s solo home run off Curve starter Trey McGough, a Ferndale Area High School graduate, in the fourth inning gave Erie a 3-2 advantage.
McGough, 23, picked up the loss as he struck out four batters over four innings. The Pittsburgh Pirates’ 24th-round selection in 2019 allowed four hits and three runs, two earned. The southpaw is now 3-3 with a 3.84 ERA in his 12 starts with Double-A Altoona.
Erie’s Riley Greene blasted a two-run home run in the fifth to create more separation. Greene finished 4-for-5 with three runs scored and two RBIs.
Valente went 3-for-4 with a double, home run and two runs cored for Erie, the Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers.
Brady Policelli homered and plated three runners. Erie’s Ryan Kreidler added two hits, including a double.
Cal Mitchell led Altoona with two hits, including his 15th double of the season. Josh Bissonette and Mason Martin each doubled for Altoona.
The teams play two more games in Erie on Saturday and Sunday to conclude the series.
Altoona returns to Peoples Natural Gas Field on Tuesday to host the Somerset Patriots.
