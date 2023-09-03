ERIE, Pa. – An early onslaught led the Erie SeaWolves to a 13-5 victory over the Altoona Curve on Sunday at UMPC Park.
Tsung-Che Cheng homered twice for Altoona for the first time in his pro career.
The SeaWolves scored six runs in the first inning, with three runs in the second and four runs in the third to jump out to a 13-3 lead. Curve starter Aaron Shortridge was touched for all 13 runs, with 12 earned on 12 hits in 2 2/3 innings with two walks and four strikeouts.
Erie's Danny Serretti hit a grand slam in the first inning with Luis Santana hitting a two-run home run in the second. The loss marked career highs for Shortridge in runs and hits allowed.
Cheng put Altoona on the board with a three-run home run in the top of the third inning off Erie starter Adam Wolf. His second home run came in the top of the ninth inning on a solo shot off Connor Holden. Cheng has 13 home runs this season and four with Altoona.
Eli Wilson hit his second Double-A home run in the seventh inning on an opposite-field solo shot off reliever RJ Petit. Wilson finished the day 2-for-4.
Noe Toribio tossed 2 1/3 scoreless innings of relief behind Shortridge, allowing just one hit with a walk and two strikeouts. Grant Ford entered for the sixth inning and walked three batters, working just two outs before Justin Meis came on for the Curve with 1 1/3 scoreless innings. Tahnaj Thomas worked a scoreless eighth with two strikeouts.
Matt Fraizer extended his hitting streak to 16 games and on-base streak to 17 games with a ninth-inning single in the loss. Joe Perez was hit by a pitch to extend his team-long on-base streak to 19 games, while Jackson Glenn extended his own on-base streak to 16 games in the loss.
Altoona begins its final home series of the 2023 season on Tuesday against Harrisburg. Paul Skenes, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 MLB draft, is slated to pitch Thursday against his former Louisiana State teammate and No. 2 pick Dylan Crews.
