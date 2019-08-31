BERLIN – A season after an inexperienced team took its lumps against a tough early-season schedule, the Berlin Brothersvalley Mountaineers are experiencing of a hidden benefit to that lack of experience as they won their second straight game to open the season, topping Conemaugh Township 62-21 on Friday night at the Snyder of Berlin Athletic Complex.
“We were able to coach last year,” Mountaineers coach Doug Paul said. “For years, we were blessed with great athletes that went out and took care of business. Last year, we were teaching techniques and fundamentals. And now we reap the rewards this year.”
Cole Blubaugh scored touchdowns via reception, rush and kickoff return as Berlin Brothersvalley (2-0) amassed 374 yards of offense. Blubaugh scored the game’s first two touchdowns as he hauled in a 31-yard pass from Abe Countryman before adding a 33-yard touchdown run.
Will Spochart, the Mountaineers’ other quarterback, connected with Tuck Hillegass on a 36-yard score to give the hosts a 21-0 lead after a quarter.
Countryman connected with Justin Foor on a 29-yard scoring strike to make it 28-0 before the Indians’ Jackson Byer scampered in from 5 yards out to make it 28-7.
Blubaugh’s 85-yard kickoff return restored the 28-point lead and triggered the rout, that was continued by Foor’s 25-yard interception return.
Spochart (10 yards) and Gavin Sager (5 yards) scored touchdowns in the third quarter for Berlin Brothersvalley, which capped its scoring when Holby McClucas trotted in from the 4.
Brady Glessner hit eight point-after kicks, as the Mountaineers elected to kneel on its ninth conversion try.
Conemaugh Township (0-2) had second-half touchdowns by Tanner Shirley on a 45-yard run and Braden Goggin on an 8-yard run. Dillon Miske caught a conversion pass from Shirley.
“Much better overall effort (than Week 1),” Conemaugh Township coach Tony Penna Jr. said. “
We just have some football things we have to clean up. Berlin is a first-class team. Doug Paul is a class act. They’re a very good ball club. We just need to make some more plays.”
