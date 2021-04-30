Saturday is opening night for the racing season at Jennerstown Speedway.
There will be races in six divisions: Late Models, Modifieds, Pro Stocks, Street Stocks, Fast 4s and Chargers.
Saturday begins a 21-week season that runs from May through September.
The main gates open at 4 p.m., with practice sessions starting at 4:30 p.m. Racing begins at 6 p.m.
The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will be racing on May 29.
The second annual American Freedom 300 takes place on July 3, with a $20,000 grand prize.
