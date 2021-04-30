Jennerstown Speedway

Modifieds circle the track during the feature race Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Jennerstown Speedway.

 For The Tribune-Democrat

Saturday is opening night for the racing season at Jennerstown Speedway.

There will be races in six divisions: Late Models, Modifieds, Pro Stocks, Street Stocks, Fast 4s and Chargers.

Saturday begins a 21-week season that runs from May through September.

The main gates open at 4 p.m., with practice sessions starting at 4:30 p.m. Racing begins at 6 p.m.

The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will be racing on May 29.

The second annual American Freedom 300 takes place on July 3, with a $20,000 grand prize.

