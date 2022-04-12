RICHMOND, Va. – Connor Scott drove in a pair of runs and walked twice to pace the Altoona Curve offense and the bullpen combination of Noe Toribio, Austin Roberts, Tahnaj Thomas and Colin Selby held Richmond’s bats quiet in a 3-2 win over the Flying Squirrels on Tuesday night at The Diamond.
In front of a sold-out crowd of 9,810, the Curve jumped out a 3-0 lead in the fourth inning in support of starter Kyle Nicolas, who made his organizational debut on Tuesday night. Jack Suwinski started the fourth-inning rally when he reached on an error to start the inning and after a walk from Liover Peguero, Carter Bins drove in Suwinski with a rocket shot off the wall in left-center field. Scott then followed with a two-run single to take the 3-0 lead. Through his first three games with the Curve, Scott is batting an even .500 (5-for-10) with two walks and three runs batted in.
Nicolas maneuvered through a bases-loaded jam in the first inning to complete 3 2/3 innings on the mound. He struck out five and allowed just two hits before hitting his pitch limit for the night.
Stellar work from Toribio (2 1/3 innings, one run, Roberts (one inning, one run), Thomas (one inning, one strikeout) and Selby finished off the win. Richmond picked up single runs in the sixth and seventh innings and combined to strand six baserunners over their final four at-bats, including the tying run on third in both the eighth and ninth innings.
Selby, pitching in front of dozens of family and friends in his native Virginia, worked around a leadoff double in the ninth inning and a one-out walk by inducing a game-ending 4-6-3 double play to secure the save.
Matt Fraizer picked up two hits out of the leadoff spot and Nick Gonzales drew a pair of walks to go with a base hit in the first inning.
Curve pitching combined to strike out nine batters after striking out exactly 10 men in each of their first three games.
