BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – Connor Scott led the way for a dominant Altoona offense with four hits on Wednesday night as the Curve smashed a season-high five home runs in a rout of the Rumble Ponies 11-1 at Mirabito Stadium.
It was the first four-hit game of the season for Scott, who finished a triple shy of the cycle and hit his fifth home run of the season. He finished with two RBIs for the second game in a row. His solo home run came in the fifth inning to give Altoona a 9-1 lead.
Jared Triolo led off the game with a solo home run on the third pitch of his at-bat against Binghamton starter Garrison Bryant. It marked the sixth home run of the season for Triolo and the fourth Curve player to hit a first-inning leadoff home run.
Aaron Shackelford homered for the third straight game for the Curve, raising his team-high mark to 21 home runs on the season. Shackelford’s shot was a two-run home run in the second inning off Bryant, scoring Malcom Nuñez, who drew a walk to open the frame.
Endy Rodriguez hit his first home run at the Double-A level, finishing the contest 1-for-4 with an RBI. His solo shot came in the third inning for the Curve off Bryant to extend the early Altoona lead to 5-0. Rodriguez now has an extra-base hit in each of his first two games with the Curve.
The largest inning for the Curve came in the fourth. After a Nuñez single and Shackelford walk, Scott knocked an RBI double that moved Shackelford to third. Matt Fraizer then followed with an RBI single off Bryant before Triolo scored Scott on a sacrifice fly. Binghamton’s starter then loaded the bases before walking Blake Sabol to make it an 8-0 Altoona lead.
Liover Peguero recorded his third-straight two-hit game and topped off Altoona’s offense with his eighth home run of the season, a two-run shot in the ninth inning off Dedniel Nuñez.
Kyle Nicolas was excellent in the start for Altoona to earn his first win of the season. In a season-long six innings, he allowed just one hit on a solo home run to Wyatt Young in the fourth inning. Nicolas struck out five batters and walked one. Altoona’s bullpen did not allow a hit in the final three frames, with Austin Roberts tossing a scoreless seventh, Bear Bellomy striking out the side in the eighth and Tyler Samaniego working a scoreless ninth inning.
The win marked the first time Altoona has won back-to-back games since July 14-17, four straight wins over Richmond. The 16 hits for the Curve were the most in a 27-day span for the Curve and the first time since July 14 that Altoona recorded more than 10 hits. Every batter in the Altoona order recorded a hit in the win.
The Curve continue a six-game series with Binghamton at 6:35 p.m. Thursday night. Right-hander Quinn Priester takes the ball for Altoona, with right-hander Tony Dibrell throwing for Binghamton.
