Bishop McCort Catholic High School will host the 11th Gene Schultz Memorial Baseball Tournament at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point on Friday and Sunday.
The tournament was created to honor Gene Schultz, the former baseball coach and teacher at Bishop McCort compiled 225 victories over 26 seasons.
Conemaugh Township meets Westmont Hilltop at 4 p.m. Friday in the opener. In the second semifinal, Bishop McCort Catholic plays Bishop Carroll Catholic at 7 p.m.
On Sunday, the consolation game is set for 1 p.m. and the title contest follows at 4 p.m.
