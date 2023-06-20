JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – North Star High School graduate Luke Schrock has been with the Mainline Pharmacy franchise since the team’s first season in the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League in 2019.
The right-handed pitcher who played at Pitt-Johnstown is a veteran presence on a young team that has been contending with injuries this season.
Schrock tossed a four-hitter in a 9-1 victory over O. He allowed only one first-inning run and effectively struck out seven batters while walking one and hitting two.
“Had a good field behind me. The guys made a lot of awesome plays,” Schrock said, deflecting some of the credit to an error-free defensive effort. “I let them put the ball in play a little bit, kept them on the ground. They just made the plays for me.”
Schrock did his part, too. He threw 99 pitches – 64 strikes.
The righty retired eight consecutive batters from the end of the first through the third inning. He later got six outs in a row from the fourth through the second out in the sixth.
“Once you get a couple guys in a row, build that confidence up, it just keeps piling up and it helps your confidence, for sure,” Schrock said.
Mainline Pharmacy (6-7) moved into a tie with O (6-7) for third place in the JCBL.
“Luke is one of the veterans on this team,” Mainline Pharmacy manager Tim Rubal said of Schrock. “We’ve got a young team this year and a lot of new guys in the dugout. Luke’s one of the guys that’s been here for a while. He’s one of the guys that our guys trust to go out there and throw a good game every time.”
Schrock was part of the franchise formerly known as Smith Transport when it joined the league in 2019.
“He’s been a reliever the last couple of years with a few starts,” Rubal said. “This year, we trust him to start the games. His first appearance, he had a no-hitter going into the fifth or sixth inning.”
Josh Ulery and Lincoln Pack, playing in his first JCBL game, each had two hits for Mainline Pharmacy. Alex Glumac and Gage Wheaton each drove in a pair.
A West Virginia University signee from Waynesburg Central High School, Pack batted eighth in the lineup and went 2-for-2 with two walks, one run and one run batted in.
Pack was sandwiched between No. 7 batter Devon Boyles and No. 9 hitter Wheaton. The trio combined to reach base 10 times with a sacrifice fly and only one other out in 12 plate appearances on Tuesday.
“All year we’ve been struggling with hitting with guys on base, guys on second and third,” Rubal said. “With the bottom of our order producing, getting on base, allowing the guys at the top of the order to get those at-bats with guys on second and third, that’s what we needed.”
O actually took a first-inning lead, as Matt Luchovik doubled, advanced on a passed ball and scored on a Billy Perroz ground out.
Mainline Pharmacy answered with three runs in the second and two more in the third to lead 5-1. Rubal’s team added a run in the fifth and three more in the sixth to pull away.
Catcher Ty Galusky tripled, scored twice and drove in a run. His father, Ernie Galusky, is newcomer Pack’s travel ball coach.
“We swung it really well,” Schrock said. “Got deep into the counts, saw a lot of pitches. Our guys got the starter out of the game early. Just saw a lot of pitches and did a good job. It was good.”
