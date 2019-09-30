Volleyball
High School Girls
Westmont Hilltop 3, Bishop McCort 0: Hannah Bortz had 20 assists while Kianna Leiato added seven kills and seven digs as the Hilltoppers swept the Crimson Crushers 25-19, 25-23, 25-20 in the eight annual Blue Game between the Laurel Highlands Conference squads on Monday night. The contest was played in memory of Doug Spangler, a 1986 Westmont Hilltop graduate who died in 2012 from colon cancer.
Abbie Bortz, Lauren Lavis and Sydney Rupert each chipped in four kills with Abbie Bortz and Lavis also supplying four blocks apiece.
Central Cambria 3, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 0: In Altoona, a balanced attack helped the Red Devils sweep the Marauders 25-23, 25-20, 25-13 in a matchup of the top two teams in the Laurel Highlands.
Maggie Kudlawiec notched a double-double with 11 kills and 13 digs for 9-0 Central Cambria. Liz Bopp provided 11 kills, eight service points, seven blocks and three aces. Cass Bezek accounted for 15 digs and eight service points. Kiersten Szpala dished out 30 assists and added three blocks. Julia Mobley netted 12 service points and three aces, while Kami Kamzik contributed four blocks.
Conemaugh Township 3, Meyersdale 0: In Davidsville, Jennifer Durica provided 14 digs, 12 kills and three aces as the host Indians swept to a WestPAC win over the Red Raiders 25-8, 25-9, 25-20.
Mary Swank added 12 digs and seven kills and Madison Showalter had 30 assists and five aces for Conemaugh Township, which also got six digs from Grace Hostetler and six kills from Morgan Showalter.
Ferndale 3, Salisbury-Elk Lick 2: The host Yellow Jackets topped the Elks in five sets, winning 25-17, 11-25, 23-25, 25-21,15-12.
No other information was provided.
Portage 3, Shanksville-Stonycreek 0: In Portage, Kayley Sossong provided 24 service points, 12 assists and eight aces to lead the Mustangs (5-6) to a 25-19, 25-12, 25-9 sweep over the Vikings (4-4) in WestPAC action.
Emma Kissell added 20 digs and nine service points. Julia Papcun accounted for six kills and Mackenzie Werfel netted 10 service points.
Katie Muro and Josie Snyder topped Shanksville-Stonycreek with nine service points each.
Soccer
High School Girls
Forest Hills 12, Central Cambria 2: In Ebensburg, Lydia Roman tied a school record for goals in a game with seven as the host Rangers topped the Red Devils in the Laurel Highlands.
Roman equaled the mark of Kourtney Walls and Casey Gallaher. Olivia Guillarmod added three goals for Forest Hills (8-2), which also got a goal apiece from Briane Ickes and Alyssa Caddy.
The Central Cambria goals were tallied by Rebecca Cree and Joanna Woods.
Richland 11, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 5: Autumn Facci scored five goals and teammate Kendall Barron added three goals with four assists as the Rams (9-3) prevailed over the Marauders in a Laurel Highlands match.
Carly Colvin, Camryn Beglin and Juliana Stem added the other three Richland goals.
Aurielle Brunner and Lainey Farabaugh scored two goals each for Bishop Guilfoyle (4-6), which also got a goal from Rachel Simanski.
Bedford 15, Greater Johnstown 0: Eight different Bisons scored at least one goal, including four from Robyn Casalena, in a shutout over the host Trojans in the Laurel Highlands.
Juliana Taylor, Kiley Horne and Abigail Donaldson each added two goals for the defending PIAA Class AA champions (11-0-1), who also got one goal each from Breanna Hankinson, Jordan Brown and Taylor Downs.
Sarver added four assists while Brown had two. The shutout went to Lindsay Mowry.
Cambria Heights 11, Bishop Carroll Catholic 0: In Ebensburg, Kelly Bassett scored four goals and Abbey Lansberry had three as the Highlanders shut out the host Huskies in the Laurel Highlands.
Karli Storm, Emma Stockley and Lydia Sherry had three of the other Cambria Heights tallies.
The final goal was unaccounted for. Molly Haines recorded the shutout.
Conemaugh Township 4, Windber 0: In Windber, the Indians got two goals and an assist from Alyssa Nail in a shut out over the host Ramblers in the WestPAC.
Nail started the scoring about 11 minutes into the first half, with a header off of a corner kick from Cali Thomas. Then Nail found the net once more, again assisted by Thomas. To close out the half, Morgan Sleek scored off a penalty kick.
In the second half, Jordan Miller added one more goal, assisted by Nail.
Chloe Shaulis staved off 11 shots on goal to earn the shutout win. Conemaugh Township improves to 9-2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.