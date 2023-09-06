Volleyball
High School Girls
Shade 3, McConnellsburg 1: In McConnellsburg, Kori Boozer racked up 37 digs, Deborah Bozovich provided 13 kills and Kennedy Landis compiled nine kills and seven blocks to lead the Panthers over the Spartans 21-25, 25-23, 25-10, 25-10 on Wednesday.
Shade’s Madalyn Rapsky dispersed 30 assists, and Jaedyn Krupper scooped up 22 digs.
Bedford 3, Rockwood 0: In Rockwood, Kendal Stahlman provided 16 kills and two blocks as the Bisons swept the Rockets 25-16, 25-17, 25-23. Bedford's Laney Lafferty compiled 32 assists and five service points. Hannah Burkett netted 12 kills, nine digs and six service points.
Tuesday
Bedford 3, Penn Cambria 2: In Bedford, Hannah Burkett compiled 18 kills, 17 digs and eight service points as the Bisons edged the Panthers 25-23, 19-25, 19-25, 25-19, 15-13.
Bedford’s Bailey Mickle added 23 digs, 13 kills and 11 service points. Laney Lafferty dished out 38 assists and added nine service points and four aces. Kendal Stahlman amassed seven kills and three blocks.
Addison Hite led Penn Cambria with 15 kills. Sophia Rabatin dished out 13 assists, and Loren Stipanovich added five blocks. McKenna McCoy and Reese Swires each produced six digs.
Soccer
High School Boys
Tuesday
Somerset 3, Penns Valley 2 (OT): In Spring Mills, an overtime goal propelled the Golden Eagles over the Rams.
Logan Seslow, Ben Witt and Kahne Foltz each scored for 1-0-1 Somerset. Isaiah Armstrong provided two assists.
Huntingdon 7, Chestnut Ridge 3: In Huntingdon, Parker Crownover and Drew Wilson each buried a pair of goals as the Bearcats topped the Lions. Anthony Escuadro, Nathan Mathur and Jaden Zolnoski chipped in a goal apiece.
Chestnut Ridge’s Bronson Buchanan, Grady McDonald and Preston Pittman (one assist) each scored.
High School Girls
Yough 5, Ligonier Valley 0: In Ligonier, Katelyn Slavick buried four goals and Carly Fitzgibbons added one as the Cougars blanked the Rams.
Tuesday
Penns Valley 3, Somerset 2: In Spring Mills, Elle Dinges, Scotty Dinges and Ellie Romig each scored a goal as the Rams edged the Golden Eagles.
Somerset’s Lily Witt scored both of her team’s goals.
