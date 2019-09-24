Volleyball
High School Girls
Richland 3, Bedford 0: Noelle Wechtenhiser had eight kills, Tierney Beebout had seven kills and Madison Sciarillo had six kills as the Rams beat the Bisons 25-16, 25-22, 25-23.
Logan Roman had 20 assists for Richland
Bedford’s Riley Stahlman had eight kills and Hannah Lafferty had 12 digs.
Cambria Heights 3, Westmont Hilltop 0: The Highlanders earned a sweep on the road with a 25-23, 25-20, 25-19 triumph over the Hilltoppers in the Laurel Highlands.
No statistics were reported.
Central Cambria 3, Chestnut Ridge 0: In Ebensburg, Central Cambria’s Liz Bopp had six blocks and 12 kills and Maggie Kudlawiec had six kills as the Red Devils swept the Lions 25-7, 25-8, 25-22.
Taylor Hritz had five kills, Julia Mobley had 12 service points and five kills, and Kirsten Szpala had 33 assists and 10 service points for 7-0 Central Cambria.
Conemaugh Valley 3, Rockwood 0: In Rockwood, the Blue Jays won in three sets over the host Rockets, 25-21, 25-19, 27-25.
Conemaugh Township 3, Shanksville-Stonycreek 0: In Davidsville, Jennifer Durica had eight aces and 13 kills, and Mary Swank had three aces and 12 kills as the Indians defeated the Vikings 25-18, 25-15, 25-19.
Grace Hostetler had 13 digs, Mary Swank had eight digs and Madison Showalter had eight digs and 29 assists for 5-1 Conemaugh Township.
Forest Hills 3, Somerset 0: In Somerset, the Rangers earned a sweep over the Golden Eagles on the road with scores of 25-22, 25-19, 25-22 in a Laurel Highlands match.
Madeline Cecere led Forest Hills with 21 digs and 16 kills. Taylor Burda added 19 digs and seven kills. Kenzie Colosimo finished with 32 assists, while Anna Wingard compiled 22 digs. Baylee Snedden accounted for five kills.
North Star 3, Meyersdale 0: In Boswell, Cara Augustine had 21 assists, Sydnee Ashbrook had 13 kills, and Sierra Walker posted 11 kills as the Cougars defeated the Red Raiders in three sets.
Portage 3, Salisbury-Elk Lick 0: In Portage, Kayley Sossong topped the Mustangs with 13 service points, 10 digs and two aces as the hosts defeated the Elks 25-19, 25-22, 25-10 in WestPAC play.
Rhianna Benton supplied 12 digs, eight service points and two aces for Portage (4-5). Emma Kissell finished with 10 service points.
Shade 3, Windber 1: In Cairnbrook, Jenna Muha provided 14 kills and four blocks to power the Panthers past the Ramblers in four sets, 25-15, 25-20, 18-25, 26-24, in the WestPAC.
Morgan Zimmerman and Emily Rapsky added 10 and nine kills, respectively, for Shade. Cassidy Mauger netted 11 assists, while Katie Cook accounted for 10 assists. Keira Sossong netted eight service points, while Caitlyn Papcun accounted for seven service points.
Blairsville 3, United 1: In Armagh, the Bobcats defeated the Lions in four sets, 25-12, 25-19, 12-25, 25-17, in a Heritage Conference clash.
No stats were reported.
Soccer
High School Boys
Cambria Heights 6, Greater Johnstown 0: In Patton, Seth Conaway tallied a hat trick as the Highlanders defeated the Trojans in a Laurel Highlands matchup. Mason St. Clair recorded the shutout.
Nate McCombie scored a goal and assisted on another. Caleb Patterson and Danny Hudak added the final two goals for Cambria Heights (4-4-1). Loegan Smeal assisted on a goal.
Everett 3, Berlin Brothersvalley 2 (OT): In Berlin, Brady Foor scored in overtime to secure a road victory for the Warriors over the Mountaineers in a non-conference contest.
Foor finished with two goals and an assist. Mason Cessna added a goal for 9-0 Everett.
Elijah Sechler scored a goal and assisted on another for Berlin Brothersvalley (4-5), which led 2-1 at halftime. Ty Walker tallied Berlin’s second goal.
Bedford 12, Bishop Guilfoyle 1: In Bedford, Isaac Arnold, Chase DeLong and Braden Ford all poured in two goals as the Bisons defeated the Marauders in Laurel Highlands play.
DeLong and Ford added one assist each. Lane Browell, Josh Diehl, Seth Montgomery, Micah Shoup, Nate Hoover and Tristan Minnick buried goals for Bedford (7-2).
Malo Cyril Gintrand tallied Bishop Guilfoyle’s lone goal.
Somerset 3, Central Cambria 0: In Somerset, Zeth Augustine provided a goal and two assists to lead the Golden Eagles past the Red Devils in a Laurel Highlands contest.
Isaac Hoyman and Quinn Egal added goals for Somerset (7-1). Ian Lasure earned the shutout in goal. Mckay Ross assisted on a goal.
Central Cambria dropped to 5-4.
Penn Cambria 6, Northern Cambria 0: In Cresson, Marty Sekerak and Chase Sorichetti each supplied two goals in support of Reed Niebauer’s shutout as the Panthers dispatched the Colts in non-conference action.
Conner Mento and Ian Pettaneti added goals for Penn Cambria (7-2). Mento assisted on two goals, while Wyatt Pettaneti, Logan Michina, Dom Landi and Sekerak all produced one assist.
Westmont Hilltop 7, Richland 0: At Herlinger Field, Connor Oechshlin scored three goals and Nick Fetzer netted two as the undefeated Hilltoppers shut out the Rams.
Reilly Malcolm and Josh Grassa each had one goal for Westmont Hilltop (9-0), which has posted seven shutouts and allowed only two goals this season, according to MaxPreps.
Senior goal keeper Joe Becker posted the shutout over 3-6 Richland.
High School Girls
Johnstown Christian 3, Northern Garrett (Md.) 1: In Hollsopple, The Blue Jays netted three second-half goals to pull away from visiting Northern Garrett, Md.
Jamie Sarver scored two goals, and Mary Hostetter had a goal for Johnstown Christian.
Forest Hills 8, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 3: In Altoona, the Rangers broke open a one-goal contest with five goals in the second half to sail past the Marauders in Laurel Highlands play.
Lydia Roman tallied four goals, while Olivia Guillarmod notched a hat trick for Forest Hills (7-2). Audrey Peretin scored the other goal.
Claire Cammarata, Gretta Levine and Daniella Scipioni supplied goals for the Marauders (4-4).
Windber 5, United 0: In Windber, Natalie Buza and Caroline McClain each totaled two goals to spark the Ramblers past the Lions in a non-conference game. Lindsey Custer recorded the shutout, while Rylee Ott tallied a goal.
Anna Steinback assisted on three goals for Windber (8-1), which scored four goals in the second half. Gabi Klingenberg added a helper.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.