Volleyball
High School Girls
Richland 3, Bedford 0: Adalin Matejovich dished out 27 assists, while Vanessa Might provided 12 digs and 10 kills to lead the Rams over the Bisons, 25-18, 25-23, 25-17, on Thursday. Richland’s Casey Yost netted 14 digs. Addison Hirsch and Lanie Marshall each amassed seven kills.
Bedford’s Laney Lafferty totaled 20 assists, 12 service points and three aces. Bailey Mickle added 13 digs and 11 kills, and Hannah Burkett netted 19 digs and four kills.
Berlin Brothersvalley 3, Ferndale 0: In Berlin, Lynndee Ickes provided 13 kills, while Lexi Fairman contributed 17 assists in the Mountaineers’ sweep over the Yellow Jackets, 25-12, 25-15, 25-10.
Berlin Brothersvalley’s Cayley Poorbaugh scooped up 12 digs, and Regan Lauer added six kills.
Bishop Carroll Catholic 3, Bishop McCort Catholic 0: Allie Dziabo notched 17 kills, and Ali Heinrich chipped in 15 service points and 12 digs as the Huskies swept the host Crimson Crushers, 30-28, 25-19, 25-21.
Somerset 3, Chestnut Ridge 1: In New Paris, Liv Svonavec netted 16 kills and seven digs, while Eve Housley amassed 16 digs, 12 kills and six aces to lead the Golden Eagles over the Lions, 25-21, 23-25, 25-17, 25-18. Somerset’s Emily Rush dispersed 41 assists. Abby Ledney added eight kills and six digs.
Shade 3, HOPE for Hyndman 0: In Hyndman, Madalyn Rapsky dished out 14 assists, while Deborah Bozovich added seven kills as the Panthers swept the Hornets, 25-5, 25-8, 25-5. Shade’s Kennedy Landis and Payton Maddy combined for eight kills.
Portage 3, Purchase Line 0: In Commodore, Trissa Smith compiled 19 service points and 13 assists, while Brooke Bednarski netted 15 service points, 10 assists and seven kills to lead the Mustangs over the Red Dragons, 25-20, 25-21, 25-13. Portage’s Jada Willinsky scooped up 15 digs, and Paige Phillips racked up 10 service points.
North Star 3, Rockwood 0: In Boswell, Suzy Walker compiled seven kills and four aces, while Brooke Cannin added six kills as the Cougars swept the Rockets, 25-22, 25-19, 25-18.
Windber 3, Meyersdale 0: In Windber, senior Molly Birkhimer had 19 assists, and junior Jordyn Bobak had 17 service points and nine kills as the Ramblers (2-0) defeated the Red Raiders, 25-20, 25-21, 29-27.
Bellefonte 3, Penn Cambria 0: In Bellefonte, the Red Raiders swept the Panthers, 25-23, 25-17, 25-19. Penn Cambria's McKenna McCoy and Reese Swires each secured seven digs.
Salisbury-Elk Lick 3, Lighthouse Christian Academy 0: In Salisbury, Taylor Short (16 service points), Makenna Chase (12) and Ava Hummel (10, six kills) all finished in double figures to lead the Elks to victory, 25-3, 25-8, 25-10.
Altoona 3, Penn Cambria 0: In Altoona, the Mountain Lions swept the Panthers, 25-19, 25-13, 25-15, on Wednesday. Ady Hite led Penn Cambria with 11 service points and four kills. McKenna McCoy added six digs, and Lauren Stipanovich provided three blocks.
Soccer
High School Boys
Windber 2, United 1 (OT): In Windber, Cayden Thompson scored the game-winning goal in overtime as the Ramblers edged the Lions. Windber’s Damian Miller tied the game up in the second half. United’s Gideon Bracken tallied a goal in the first half.
Westmont Hilltop 1, Chestnut Ridge 0: In Fishertown, Sebastian Jones scored the lone goal in the first half as Alex Mondick made four saves to make the shutout stand to lead the Hilltoppers over the Lions.
Penn Cambria 1, Somerset 1 (2OT): In Somerset, the Panthers forced overtime with a goal in the second half, but both teams were unable to score in the extra periods for a deadlock.
Somerset’s Alex Smith scored, and Penn Cambria’s Elijah Chyr found the back of the net. Duncan Gongloff made 13 saves for the Panthers.
Conemaugh Township 7, West Shamokin 1: In Rural Valley, Jackson Sotosky scored three goals and had two assists as the visiting Indians beat the Wolves.
Conemaugh Township (2-0) also had goals by Dillon Defibaugh, Colton Lehman, Dylan Giffin and Caven Miller.
West Shamokin’s Coleman Stockdale scored in the second half.
Richland 2, Central Cambria 1: Evan Beglin and Jake Cessna each netted goals as the host Rams topped the Red Devils. Tanner Archangelo tallied Central Cambria’s goal.
High School Girls
North Star 2, Southern Fulton 0: In Boswell, Baylee Sleek scored twice, while Alicyn Manges provided both assists to propel the Cougars over the Indians. Abby Barnick notched the clean sheet.
Cambria Heights 5, Berlin Brothersvalley 1: In Patton, Brooklyn Galinis netted two goals and added an assist as the Highlanders beat the Mountaineers.
Cambria Heights also received goals from Brielle McMillen, Kinley Roal and Emma Spanik. Morgan Ross assisted on two tallies.
Berlin Brothersvalley’s Mercy Sechler scored.
McConnellsburg 3, Rockwood 1: In McConnellsburg, Mandy Gordon, Serenity Rengifo and Raegan Shindle each scored as the Spartans topped the Rockets.
Rockwood’s Addie Barkman scored off a feed from Delaney Gould.
Conemaugh Township 5, Westmont Hilltop 1: Izzy Slezak netted four goals and Ashlyn Fetterman scored once as the visiting Indians defeated the Hilltoppers.
Westmont Hilltop’s Payton Marion scored on a penalty kick.
Windber 14, Ligonier Valley 0: In Windber, Riley Brubaker compiled six goals and two assists, while Heather Carney added three tallies and two helpers to power the Ramblers over the Rams. Windber’s Rylee Baer notched shutout. Mariah Andrews provided two goals and two assists. Kaylee Dowdell, Kaylie Gaye and Kyleigh Niessner each scored.
