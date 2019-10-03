Volleyball
High School Girls
Westmont Hilltop 3, Chestnut Ridge 0: The Hilltoppers swept the Lions 25-17, 25-20, 25-17 to earn win No. 200 for coach Denise Nairn.
“I think this is an amazing accomplishment for the whole program,” said Nairn, who is in her 16th season leading Westmont Hilltop. “I’m very proud to be the coach at Westmont for 200 wins. I’m so proud of the players who have come through the program, with many moving on to the collegiate level. I’m excited to continue for many more years.”
Hannah Bortz dished out 23 assists for the Hilltoppers. Abbie Bortz and Julia Kleinmeyer added 10 and seven kills, respectively.
Berlin Brothersvalley 3, North Star 1: In Boswell, the Mountaineers won a clash of unbeatens with a 25-17, 25-23, 22-25, 25-16 triumph over the Cougars.
Berlin Brothersvalley, last year’s PIAA Class A finalist, is now 12-0 and ranked No. 5 in the latest Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association Class A poll. North Star slipped to 11-1. Thursday could be a preview of the WestPAC championship game since Berlin Brothersvalley leads the South and North Star is on top of the North.
Cara Augustine led North Star with 21 assists. Sydnee Ashbrook produced 14 kills, while Sierra Walker contributed 11 kills and 12 service points.
Shade 3, Portage 2: In Cairnbrook, Lacie Andolina and Jenna Muha provided 17 kills each to lead the Panthers past the Mustangs 25-23, 22-25, 25-19, 18-25, 15-13 in a five-set WestPAC contest.
Muha and Andolina added six and five blocks, respectively. Katie Cook accounted for 14 assists and Cassidy Mauger netted 12 assists for Shade (9-7).
Caitlyn Papcun led Portage (6-8) with 17 kills, 19 service points, three aces and three blocks. Emma Kissell had 32 digs, 15 service points and 11 kills. Rhianna Benton contributed 26 digs and 17 service points.
Kayley Sossong netted 21 assists and 18 service points. Keira Sossong and Mackenzie Werfel added 15 and 11 service points, respectively.
Bishop Carroll Catholic 3, Forest Hills 0: In Sidman, the Huskies swept their way to a 25-16, 25-17, 25-22 victory over the Rangers.
Kenzie Colosimo provided 19 assists and 12 digs for Forest Hills, which got 21 digs and six kills from Madeline Cecere. Anna Wingard notched 13 digs in the loss.
Stats for Bishop Carroll were not reported.
Bishop McCort Catholic 3, Greater Johnstown 1: The Crimson Crushers won the final two sets to defeat the Trojans 25-11, 21-25, 25-23, 25-15 in a Laurel Highlands match between two city rivals.
Ally Diamond ended up with 21 assists for Bishop McCort.
Kelsey Wray produced 24 digs and Lauren Dellott added seven kills.
Ashley Eckenrod led Greater Johnstown with 24 assists. Samiyah Britt and Rachel Eckenrod added 14 and nine kills, respectively. Gelicia Manor chipped in 10 digs and Madison Yashinski netted eight digs.
Cambria Heights 3, Penn Cambria 1: In Patton, Kendall Conrad led the 11-2 Highlanders with 19 kills as the hosts defeated the Panthers in Laurel Highlands play, 25-23, 25-11, 23-25, 25-20.
Emily Henry contributed 13 kills and 13 service points for Cambria Heights, which received 40 assists from Nikki McCombie.
Ella Digruilles topped Penn Cambria (6-6) with 27 digs and 14 service points. Chloe Guzic ended up with 14 assists. Marissa Conley added four blocks.
Central Cambria 3, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 0: In Ebensburg, Liz Bopp produced 15 kills, 11 service points, eight blocks and three aces as the 12-0 Red Devils swept the Marauders (8-3) 25-19, 25-14, 25-15 in Laurel Highlands play.
Taylor Hritz topped Central Cambria with 12 service points. Maggie Kudlawiec chipped in 13 kills. Kiersten Szpala ended up with 34 assists. Cass Bezek contributed 24 digs.
Conemaugh Township 3, Salisbury-Elk Lick 0: In Salisbury, Jennifer Durica provided 12 kills and nine aces to lead the Indians past the Elks 25-11, 25-7, 25-4 in a WestPAC contest.
Hannah Swank added nine kills for Conemaugh Township. Mary Swank contributed 11 digs, eight aces and seven kills. Madison Showalter dished out 24 assists. Chloe Bidelman and Grace Hostetler compiled 15 and 11 digs, respectively.
Ferndale 3, Rockwood 2: The Yellow Jackets rallied from a 2-0 deficit to defeat the Rockets 23-25, 8-25, 25-20, 25-21, 15-13 in WestPAC action.
No statistics were reported.
Ligonier Valley 3, Penns Manor 0: In Ligonier, Jenna Moore provided 12 service points, six kills, three aces and two blocks as the Rams (6-4) dispatched the Comets in Heritage play.
Haley Stormer had nine kills and a block for Ligonier Valley. Lexie Smith added 13 service points, five assists, four aces and three kills.
United 3, Marion Center 0: In Armagh, Maizee Fry produced eight kills and five blocks to lead the Lions past the Stingers in Heritage Conference play.
Addison Sutton added 13 service points for United. Brooklyn Murlin contributed 19 digs and 10 service points.
Soccer
High School Boys
Somerset 8, Bishop Carroll Catholic 2: In Ebensburg, Mckay Ross scored a hat trick and Zeth Augustine added a pair of goals as the Golden Eagles picked up a Laurel Highlands victory on the road over the Huskies.
Isaac Hoyman and Garrett Peters contributed a goal and two assists each. Quinn Egal assisted on two goals, and Andrew Luteri added an assist for Somerset (10-2), which led 2-1 at the half.
No Bishop Carroll statistics were reported.
Penn Cambria 4, Richland 0: In Cresson, Gabe Canineu scored two goals and added two assists and Reed Niebauer recorded his sixth shutout of the season as the 10-2 Panthers blanked the Rams (4-9) in Laurel Highlands play.
Demetri Miller and Chase Sorichetti scored for Penn Cambria, which received assists from Josh Canavan and Logan Michina.
Bedford 5, Forest Hills 1: In Bedford, Josh Diehl and Seth Montgomery each tallied a pair of goals for the Bisons in a Laurel Highlands triumph over the Rangers.
Diehl added an assist. Chase DeLong scored Bedford’s other goal, while Braden Ford and Mikey Huffman assisted on goals.
Mikel Gray scored Forest Hills’ lone goal.
High School Girls
Bedford 10, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 0: In Altoona, Grace Sarver produced four goals and an assist while Robyn Casalena added three goals and an assist to lead the Bisons to victory over the Marauders.
Sydney Taracatac added two goals for Bedford. Kiley Horne buried a goal for the Bisons. Katelyn Shaffer assisted on two goals.
Lindsay Mowry produced a clean sheet for Bedford (13-0-1).
Forest Hills 9, Central Cambria 0: In Ebensburg, Lydia Roman produced five goals and Josie Wehner recorded the shutout as the Rangers blanked the Red Devils.
Olivia Guillarmod, Alexus McLucas, Hailey Hampton and Brooke Martinage added goals for Forest Hills (9-3).
United 7, Northern Cambria 0: In Armagh, Laurel Donelson registered a hat trick as the Lions blanked the Colts.
Bailey Popovich added a pair of goals for United (3-7), which led 6-0 at the half. Alaina Popovich and Gabbi Wirick (assist) scored solo goals. Michaela Bevard added an assist. Ashlyn Bowers notched the shutout in goal.
Moshannon Valley 5, Cambria Heights 0: In Patton, five different Damsels scored as the visitors blanked the Highlanders in a non-conference contest.
Sara Caldwell, Summer Adams, Sophia Demko, Tristan Timblin and Sara Hamm all scored for Moshannon Valley (6-7).
Tessa Switala and Kristyn Oliver combined on the shutout.
Cambria Heights dropped to 7-5.
Wednesday
Bedford 9, Forest Hills 0: In Bedford, Sarver tallied a hat trick in the first half alone on her way to scoring five goals and assisting on another as the Bisons shut out the Rangers.
Shaffer produced two goals and one assist. Casalena and Lizzy Martz contributed a goal and an assist each for Bedford (12-0-1). Mowry recorded the shutout in goal.
