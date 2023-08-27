SIDMAN – A 25-17, 25-21 triumph over West Shamokin in Saturday’s final allowed host Forest Hills to claim the gold bracket championship at the Forest Hills Girls Varsity Kickoff Tournament.
The Rangers, which won Pool A, topped Tyrone in the quarterfinal and outlasted Somerset 25-18, 22-25, 15-11 in the semifinals. West Shamokin, winners of Pool D, topped Heritage Conference foes Portage and Homer-Center in their respective quarterfinal and semifinal matches.
Ligonier Valley gets by Yough
LIGONIER – The Rams were led by seven kills from Emily Rankin, with six kills each coming from Abby Tutino (14 service points) and Rylee Monticue (13 assists) in a 25-21, 24-26, 25-17, 25-21 win over Yough on Saturday.
Ligonier Valley also got 11 assists from Saylor Clise, while Lacey Sosko and Morgan Smith had 11 and 10 service points, apiece.
Statisitical information was not provided for the Cougars.
SOCCER
Central boys top Chestnut Ridge
ROARING SPRING – Alexander Eicher netted two goals, while Avery Campbell booted another as Central topped Chestnut Ridge 4-2 in the opener for both teams.
Central also benefited from an own goal scored by the Lions.
Chestnut Ridge’s Cameron Claycomb scored twice, while Elias Ritchey picked up an assist.
