Volleyball
High School Girls
Forest Hills 3, United 0: In Sidman, Mya Colosimo supplied 21 kills and 16 digs, and Julia Chunta had 31 assists, 11 digs, six aces and 13 service points, as the Rangers defeated the Lions 25-9, 25-18, 25-23 on Monday.
Addi Schirato had three blocks and 11 service points, and Sophia Jacobs posted 10 digs for Forest Hills.
Forest Hills honored previous members of the program that surpassed 1,000 assists or digs. Hannah Sivi (2,101, 2018 graduate), Kenzie Colosimo (1,641, 2021) and Lakin Stiffler (1,341, 2014) compiled over 1,000 assists. Madeline Cecere, a 2021 graduate, scooped up 1,326 career digs.
Penn Cambria 3, Cambria Heights 1: In Patton, Alyssa Zupon dished out 15 assists and collected 15 service points and Georgia Borlie added eight kills to lead the Panthers over the Highlanders in four sets, 25-21, 17-25, 25-19, 25-16.
Penn Cambria's Addison Hite finished with eight service points and five blocks in the season opener for both teams. Reagan Ronan added eight service points.
Cambria Heights' Maelyn Dutko contributed 11 assists, and Regan Conrad totaled 10 service points.
Conemaugh Township 3, Ferndale 0: Alison Matera dished out 25 assists to help the Indians sweep the host Yellow Jackets 25-17, 25-9, 25-7.
Conemaugh Township’s Hannah Swank provided eight kills and seven digs, and Hannah Sodano added seven kills and five aces.
Ligonier Valley 3, Rockwood 1: In Ligonier, Emily Rankin and Lacy Sosko each provided nine kills as the Rams defeated the Rockets 22-25, 25-10, 25-9, 25-18.
Rankin finished with 16 service points and two aces. Abby Tutino and Saylor Clise (three aces) each had 13 service points. Sosko contributed four blocks, and Ruby Wallace added six kills.
Portage 3, Marion Center 0: In Portage, Keira Sossong scooped up 26 digs and Trissa Smith dished out 23 assists to lead the Mustangs over the Stingers 25-22, 25-19, 25-22.
Paige Phillips led Portage (1-0) with 10 kills. Smith finished with 15 service points, Jada Willinsky added 14 and Sossong contributed 11.
Soccer
High School Boys
Westmont Hilltop 5, Forest Hills 0: Gage Hensel and Maximus Zitnay each buried a pair of goals to lead the Hilltoppers over the Rangers.
Westmont Hilltop (1-0) also received a goal from Derek George. Alex Mondick provided the clean sheet in goal.
Everett 2, Bedford 1: In Bedford, the Warriors tallied two goals in the first half to edge the Bisons.
Jack Becker scored for Bedford in the second half.
High School Girls
Rockwood 8, Greater Johnstown 0: Finnleigh Gould tallied two goals and Chloe Streczywilk provided two helpers to lead the Rockets over the Trojans at Trojan Stadium.
Taylor Demchak recorded her second straight shutout for 2-0 Rockwood. Addie Barkman, Kendle Herwig, Alyssa Hunt, Streczywilk, Avri Wareham and Mollie Wheatley each scored a goal.
