Volleyball
High School Girls
Central Cambria 3, Somerset 1: In Ebensburg, Cass Bezek had 27 digs, including her 1,000th career dig, as the Red Devils defeated the Golden Eagles to improve to 16-0.
Liz Bopp had 16 kills, Kiersten Szpala had 46 assists, and Julia Mobley had eight kills, 13 digs and 10 service points.
Maggie Kudlawiec had 11 kills, and Taylor Hritz had six kills, four aces and 12 service points for Central Cambria.
Shawna Walker had eight digs and nine kills for the 8-8 Golden Eagles. Ally Weimer had eight digs. Sofia Rush had nine kills. Anna Lane had 10 assists.
Forest Hills 3, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 2: In Sidman, Maddie Cecere had 32 digs, including her 1,000th career dig, as the Rangers defeated the Marauders in five sets.
Cecere also had 10 kills for the 10-6 Rangers. Taylor Burda had 13 digs and nine kills. Baylee Snedden had 10 kills, Kenzie Colosimo had 35 assists and Anna Wingard had 28 digs.
Conemaugh Township 3, Ferndale 0: In Davidsville, Mary Swank had 13 kills, 13 digs and six aces, and Jennifer Durica had 15 digs, 13 kills and three aces as the Indians swept the Yellow Jackets in three sets.
Hannah Swank had seven kills, Chloe Bidelman had 10 digs and Madison Showalter had 32 assists for 12-3 Conemaugh Township.
North Star 3, Windber 0: In Boswell, Carol Augustine had 19 assists, and Syd Ashbrook had 12 kills and nine service points as the host Cougars defeated the Ramblers.
Abby Retassie had 13 service points, four aces and eight kills. Sierra Walker had eight digs and seven kills.
Penn Cambria 3, Richland 1: The visiting Panthers hammered out a 25-17, 23-25, 25-17, 25-14 win over the Rams
Madison Sciarillo and 10 kills and 13 service points in the loss while Logan Roman dished out 25 assists.
Statistical information for Penn Cambria was not reported.
Portage 3, Conemaugh Valley 2: In Portage, Emma Kissell had 12 kills and 24 digs to help the Mustangs outlast the Blue Jays 25-22, 25-18, 27-29, 22-25, 15-8. Kayley Sossong had 23 assists in the win while Caitlyn Papcun had 12 kills and 21 service points. Portage’s Rhianna Benton had 31 digs in the five-set match.
Statistical information for Conemaugh Valley was not reported.
Soccer
High School Boys
Central Cambria 3, Bishop Carroll 0: In Ebensburg, the Red Devils received goals from Corey Roberts, Troy Shope and Ryan Hunt as they blanked the neighboring Huskies.
Somerset 2, Chestnut Ridge 0: In Somerset, a pair of goals in the second half boosted the Golden Eagles as they blanked the Lions. Quinn Egal and Jose Davalos scored for Somerset, which got the shutout from Ian Lasure.
Richland 5, Greater Johnstown 1: The visiting Rams netted four unanswered first-half goals and cruised to a win over the Trojans.
Matt Flores, Trent Rozich, Aidan O’Dowd, Zack Schwartz and Zach Whitcomb scored for the Rams, while Alex Constable got the lone tally for the Trojans.
High School Girls
Cambria Heights 3, United 1: In Patton, Kaitlyn Dailey, Kelly Bassett and Karli Storm each netted goals for the Highlanders as they dropped the Lions. Cambria Heights built a 2-0 lead after a half and held off the visitors, who got a goal from Jordyn Travis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.