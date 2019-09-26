Volleyball
High School Girls
Central Cambria 3, Cambria Heights 1: In Ebensburg, Maggie Kudlawiec had 20 service points, 20 digs and eight kills as the Red Devils improved to 8-0 by beating the Highlanders 25-12, 23-25, 25-14, 25-21 in a matchup of the top two Laurel Highlands squads on Thursday.
Taylor Hritz had 17 service points and three aces, and Kiersten Szpala had 11 service points and 37 assists for the Red Devils. Liz Bopp had nine blocks and nine kills. Kami Kamzik had five blocks, and Julia Mobley had nine kills. Cass Bezek had 23 digs.
Cambria Heights is 8-2.
Westmont Hilltop 3, Bishop McCort Catholic 2: The Hilltoppers came back from a 2-1 deficit to take the last two sets in edging the Crimson Crushers 18-25, 25-14, 21-25, 25-17, 15-8 in a Laurel Highlands match.
Westmont Hilltop’s Abbie Bortz had 21 kills and five blocks, and Hannah Bortz had 31 assists. Abbie Pastorek had 12 digs for the 4-4 Hilltoppers.
Ally Diamond led Bishop McCort with 16 assists. Lauren Dellett added nine kills.
Conemaugh Township 3, Shade 0: In Cairnbrook, Mary Swank provided a double-double with 21 kills and 17 digs as the Indians dispatched the Panthers 25-8, 25-19, 25-18 in a WestPAC contest.
Jennifer Durica added 17 digs, eight kills and eight aces for Conemaugh Township (7-1). Madison Showalter dished out 31 assists. Grace Hostetler and Chloe Bidelman finished with 19 and 16 digs, respectively. Maciah Holsopple accounted for six kills and Hannah Swank served up five aces.
Forest Hills 3, Bedford 1: In Bedford, Madeline Cecere’s seven kills and 22 digs helped push the Rangers to a 25-22, 16-25, 25-17, 25-17 road victory over the Bisons.
Anna Wingard had 21 digs in the win while Baylee Snedden and Taylor Burda each had seven kills. Kenzie Colosimo dished out 28 assists while Forest Hills teammate Kirstyn Vitez notched five aces.
Richland 3, Greater Johnstown 2: The Rams won the fifth set to hold off a late Trojans’ rally with a 25-23, 25-22, 15-25, 17-25, 15-7 victory.
Madison Sciarillo topped Richland with nine kills. Logan Roman finished with 19 assists and Lanna Bates added 12 digs.
Ligonier Valley 3, Marion Center 1: In Ligonier, the Rams defeated the Stingers with a 25-18, 25-18, 18-25, 29-27 triumph in the Heritage Conference.
Haley Stormer topped Ligonier Valley with 10 kills and two blocks. Jenna Moore amassed seven kills and four blocks. Grace Maust had 12 service points, which included three aces. Bella Vargulish and Morgan Wing each had eight service points.
Meyersdale 3, Portage 1: In Meyersdale, the Red Raiders earned a WestPAC triumph in four sets, 25-14, 19-25, 25-11, 25-23.
Kayley Sossong provided Portage (4-6) with 13 assists and 12 service points. Mackezie Werfel added 13 service points and 12 assists. Emma Kissell accounted for 12 digs, 11 service points and eight kills. Keira Sossong topped the Mustangs with 15 service points.
North Star 3, Salisbury-Elk Lick 0: In Salisbury, the Cougars picked up a WestPAC sweep by prevailing 25-10, 25-11, 25-10.
United 3, Purchase Line 2: In Commodore, Maizee Fry and Arianna Stephens each provided double-doubles to lead the Lions past the Red Dragons in Heritage Conference play.
Fry accounted for 14 kills and 10 digs. Stephens totaled 16 service points and 13 digs. Miranda Stiles amassed 21 digs.
Soccer
High School Boys
Bedford 8, Central Cambria 0: In Bedford, Chase DeLong and Logan LaMarche topped the Bisons’ score sheet with four goals and four assists, respectively, in a win over the Red Devils.
Braden Ford added two goals and an assist for Bedford (8-2). Bowen LaMarche and Michael Huffman provided the two other goals for the Bisons.
Bishop Carroll 2, Richland 1 (2OT): Jackson Hudkins scored off of a feed from Timmy Golden in double overtime as the Huskies edged the Rams in a Laurel Highlands match.
Hudkins assisted on Maykovich’s game-tying goal in the second half. Zack Rager scored Richland’s lone goal in the first half.
Penn Cambria 4, Cambria Heights 2: In Cresson, three goals in the second half led the Panthers over the Highlanders in a Laurel Highlands contest.
Logan Michina scored two goals and assisted on another for Penn Cambria (9-2). Gabe Caninue scored a goal and assisted on two. Dom Landi tallied a goal for the Panthers.
Landon Smeal and Daniel Hudak scored for Cambria Heights (4-5-1).
Westmont Hilltop 2, Chestnut Ridge 0: Goals from Alex Crespo and Reilly Malcolm helped the Hilltoppers defeat the Lions in a matchup of the top two teams in the Laurel Highlands.
Joey Becker earned the shutout for Westmont Hilltop (10-1, 10-0 LHAC).
Chestnut Ridge slipped to 8-2, 8-2 in the LHAC.
Somerset 13, Greater Johnstown 0: Zeth Augustine and Isaac Hoyman both scored two goals while Quinn Egal scored and assisted on six goals as the Golden Eagles dispatched the Trojans at Trojan Stadium.
Andrew Luteri, Garrett Peters, Elijah Armstrong, Matt Jacobs, Toby Walker, Patrick Kuhn, David Rodriguez and Jordan Yexley all scored single goals for Somerset (8-1). Kuhn, Rodriguez and Yexley all scored their first varsity goals. Nathan Barnhart assisted on two goals.
Ian Lasure, Quintin Robison and Hoyman all combined on the shutout.
High School Girls
St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy 1, Bishop Carroll 0: In Ebensburg, Kita Chapell scored for the Wolves in the second half as the visitors edged the Huskies in a non-conference contest.
Abby Bulick recorded the shutout for St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy.
Bishop Carroll is now 3-8.
United 3, Central Cambria 0: In Ebensburg, Mackenzie Regan, Lauren Donaldson and Gabbi Wirick all scored for the Lions as the visitors defeated the Red Devils.
Bailey Popovich assisted on two goals for United (2-5). Ashlyn Bowers completed the shutout.
