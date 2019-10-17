Volleyball
High School Girls
Berlin Brothersvalley 3, Shanksville-Stonycreek 0: In Shanksville, senior Kiera Booth notched her 2,000th career kill early in the match to lead the 17-0 Mountaineers past the Vikings 25-17, 25-17, 25-5 on Thursday night.
Booth’s eighth kill of the night hit 2,000 on the dot to accomplish a rare feat. Booth is a 6-foot-1 Villanova volleyball commit.
Bishop Carroll Catholic 3, Bishop McCort Catholic 0: Senior Sara Muriceak recorded her 1,000th career dig to lead the Huskies to a road sweep, 25-12, 25-11, 25-16, over the Crimson Crushers.
Muriceak finished with 32 assists and 12 digs. Mara Yahner collected 31 kills and Mia Wyland ended up with 10 digs.
Kelsey Way contributed her 500th career dig for Bishop McCort.
Cambria Heights 3, Somerset 2: In Patton, Emily Henry had 13 kills, Nikki McCombie had 29 assists, and Bella Stanko had 10 digs as the 17-2 Highlanders defeated the Golden Eagles.
Conemaugh Township 3, Windber 0: In Windber, Jennifer Durica (13 kills and 10 digs) and Mary Swank (13 digs and 10 kills) each produced double-doubles to lead the Indians to a 25-17, 25-12, 25-12 sweep over the Ramblers in the WestPAC.
Chloe Bidelman netted four aces and Swank added three aces. Madison Showalter dished out 36 assists and Grace Hostetler ended up with 20 digs. Hannah Swank accounted for eight kills.
Penn Cambria 3, Forest Hills 2: In Cresson, the Panthers edged the Rangers in five sets, 25-23, 25-13, 15-25, 11-25, 15-13.
Forest Hills’ Taylor Burda had 21 kills and 19 digs. Madeline Cecere had 18 kills and 30 digs.
Anna Wingard notched 49 digs, and Kenzie Colosimo had 48 assists.
No Penn Cambria statistics were reported.
Homer-Center 3, Ligonier Valley 0: In Ligonier, the Wildcats swept the Rams 29-27, 25-17, 25-21 to earn the Heritage Conference South Divison title.
Haley Stormer topped Ligonier Valley (7-8) with five kills. Morgan Wing provided 11 service points. Bella Vargulish added six blocks.
Meyersdale 3, Salisbury-Elk Lick 0: In Salisbury, the Red Raiders swept the Elks 26-24, 25-14, 25-21.
Emma Robertson and Emily Abraham led Salisbury-Elk Lick with 11 assists and seven kills, respectively.
Westmont Hilltop 3, Richland 0: Hannah Bortz dished out 20 assists as the Hilltoppers swept the Rams 25-13, 29-27, 25-16.
Sydney Rupert and Julia Kleinmeyer topped Westmont Hilltop with seven and six kills, respectively. Abbie Pastorek added 12 digs.
Alanna Bates topped Richland with 23 digs. Tierney Beebout and Noel Wechtenhiser netted five kills each. Logan Roman contributed 13 assists.
Shade 3, Rockwood 0: In Rockwood, Jenna Muha provided 12 kills and three blocks to lead the Panthers past the Rockets by scores of 25-22, 25-23, 25-11.
Morgan Zimmerman added 10 kills and Cassidy Mauger netted 12 assists for Shade.
Westmont Hilltop 3, Conemaugh Valley 0: Bortz had 18 assists and seven kills as the Hilltoppers swept the Blue Jays 25-13, 25-16, 25-10 in a match reported late Wednesday night.
Lauren Lavis and Gabby Nibert each had six kills for 7-9 Westmont Hilltop. Kianna Leiato produced 13 service aces.
Soccer
High School Boys
Bishop Carroll Catholic 2, Bishop McCort Catholic 1: Goals from Timmy Golden and Jackson Hudkins in the first half helped the Huskies dispatch the Crimson Crushers in a Laurel Highlands contest.
Isaac Thornton tallied Bishop McCort’s lone goal.
Somerset 7, Cambria Heights 1: In Patton, two goals and an assist each from Quinn Egal and Garrett Peters helped the Golden Eagles improve to 15-3 with a triumph over the Highlanders.
Isaac Hoyman, Elijah Armstrong and Ian Lasure notched Somerset’s other goals. Andrew Luteri assisted on two goals, while Zeth Augustine and Mason Chabol each produced an assist.
Central Cambria 2, Ligonier Valley 0: In Ebensburg, Corey Roberts and Ben Young tallied goals in the second half to lead the Red Devils past the Rams.
Hunter Springer assisted on Young’s score. Ethan Kubat earned the shutout for Central Cambria (12-6).
Windber 6, Northern Cambria 0: In Northern Cambria, Austin Curtis and Nick Vasas notched two goals each for the Ramblers in a non-conference triumph over the Colts.
Kobe Charney added a goal and two assists. Noah Krause netted a goal for Windber (9-6-1). Brandan Marhefka and Jake Steinbeck assisted on goals.
Brady Smith recorded the shutout.
Penn Cambria 14, Forest Hills 0: In Cresson, Gabe Canineu recorded four goals and an assist while Marty Sekerak notched a hat trick as the Panthers shut out the Rangers.
Wyatt Pettenati scored two goals and assisted on a goal. Joseph Mastri scored once and assisted on two goals. Dom Landi and Chase Sorichetti both finished with two assists. Demetri Miller, Noah Noel, Sorichetti and Wyatt Yingling all scored a goal for the 15-3 Panthers. Reed Niebauer recorded the shutout.
Rockwood 2, Windber 2 (2OT): In Windber, the Rockets and Ramblers scored one goal each in both halves but were unable to score in two overtime periods, leading to a WestPAC draw on Wednesday.
Justin Shaffer and Will Latuch scored for Rockwood (13-3-1).
Ryan Pudliner and Jake Steinbeck tallied goals for Windber.
High School Girls
Westmont Hilltop 6, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 1: Alexis Nudds notched a hat trick to lead the Hilltoppers to victory over the Marauders in the Laurel Highlands.
Lauren Mock netted a goal and an assist for Westmont Hilltop (12-4-1). Parker Marion and Eliza Crans added a goal each.
Daniella Scipioni scored the lone goal for Bishop Guilfoyle (9-8-1).
Bedford 9, Richland 0: In Bedford, Grace Sarver provided four goals and two assists to lead the Bisons past the Rams in a shutout.
Sydney Taracatac assisted on four goals for Bedford (17-0-1). Kiley Horne and Lizzy Martz both tallied two goals.
Robyn Casalena scored a goal and assisted on one. Lindsay Mowry recorded the shutout.
Bishop McCort Catholic 3, Bishop Carroll Catholic 2: In Ebensburg, the Crimson Crushers recorded two goals in the second half to edge the Huskies.
Caroline Ingram notched two goals for Bishop McCort and Molly McCullough added a score.
Molly Krumenacker and Alayna Prybys scored for Bishop Carroll.
Chestnut Ridge 6, Greater Johnstown 0: The Lions, led by two goals each from Audrianna Barnes and Kyra Pittman, broke open a tight game at halftime with five goals in the second half to top the Trojans.
Elyse Barnes and Malia Crouse added goals for Chestnut Ridge (7-8-2). Kennaley Heider recorded the shutout.
Forest Hills 4, Penn Cambria 3: In Cresson, Lydia Roman recorded a hat trick to lead the Rangers past the Panthers.
Alexus McLucas added a goal for Forest Hills (13-5).
Bayle Kunsman also notched a hat trick for Penn Cambria (8-9-1).
