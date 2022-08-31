Volleyball
High School Girls
Bedford 3, Windber 0: In Bedford, Bailey Stahlman put down 14 kills, five solo blocks and had three aces out of her eight service points as the Bisons swept the Ramblers 25-12, 25-22, 25-18 on Wednesday.
Laney Lafferty added 17 assists and 14 service points (four aces) in the win while teammate Livie Nouse supplied 20 digs and 14 service points (three aces).
Statistical information for Windber was not submitted.
Chestnut Ridge 3, Forest Hills 0: In New Paris, Belle Bosch netted 11 kills and Natalie Lafferty provided 22 assists to lead the Lions over the Rangers 25-21, 25-16, 28-26.
Chestnut Ridge’s Grace Lazor netted 20 service points, and Isabella Winegardner added 13.
Isabella Hillegass, Jada McGill and Leah Winegardner each contributed six kills for the 1-0 Lions.
Forest Hills’ Mya Colosimo provided 18 kills and hit .452. Julia Chunta dished out 28 assists, and Lia Konchan scooped up 25 digs. Aisy Myers collected eight service points.
The Rangers fell to 2-1.
Ligonier Valley 3, Greater Johnstown 0: In Ligonier, 20 assists and 12 service points from Saylor Clise boosted the Rams as they topped the Trojans 25-21, 25-18, 25-22 in a nonconference clash.
Lacy Sosko delivered eight kills, while Rams teammate Emily Rankin had eight service points.
Statistical information for Greater Johnstown was not reported.
Soccer
High School Girls
Conemaugh Township 9, Everett 1: In Davidsville, a hat trick from Izzy Slezak set the pace for the Indians as they rolled past the Warriors. Conemaugh Township also saw Ashlyn Fetterman and Liv Mauzy post two goals each, while Emilee Roman and Katie Wiley tallied one goal apiece.
Everett’s McKenzie LaSalle notched her side’s lone goal on a first-half penalty kick.
High School Boys
Tuesday
Bishop Walsh 3, Berlin Brothersvalley 2: In Berlin, Cam Hein buried two goals as the Spartans edged the Mountaineers.
Bishop Walsh’s Haris Sadiq also scored.
Berlin Brothersvalley’s Connor Montgomery scored both of his team’s goals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.