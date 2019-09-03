Volleyball
Northern Cambria 3, United 0: In Northern Cambria, the defending PIAA Class A champion Colts swept the visiting Lions in straight sets on Tuesday night, winning 25-9, 25-13, 25-12.
Camryn Dumm had 22 service points and Maggie Hogan added 15 while Jenna Lutch had a team-high eight kills.
Conemaugh Valley 3, Ferndale 0: The Blue Jays opened the season topping the host Yellow Jackets 25-23, 25-9, 25-21 in a WestPAC contest.
Portage 3, Windber 1: In Portage, Emma Kissell had a team-high 15 kills with four aces, and Keira Sossong added 19 service points as the Mustangs downed Windber 22-25, 25-21, 25-21, 25-20.
Kayley Sossong added 22 assists while Rhianna Benton supplied 10 digs and Caitlyn Papcun chipped in 10 kills and three aces.
Amanda Cominsky had 14 kills and Eryn Marsh, 12 assists, for Windber.
Shanksville-Stonycreek 3, Salisbury-Elk Lick 0: In Salisbury, the Vikings defeated the host Elks 26-18, 25-11, 25-15.
Olivia Younkin had six kills and Katie Muro, five assists for Shanksville-Stonycreek.
Berlin Brothersvalley 3, Shade 0: In Cairnbrook, Kiera Booth had a game-high 17 kills and added five aces as the visiting Mountaineers downed the Panthers 25-13, 25-13, 25-17.
Grace Dorcon chipped in 18 digs and eight kills, Lexi Yanosky added 10 assists and six kills while Carlyn Hay supplied 18 assists for Berlin.
North Star 3, Conemaugh Township 1: In Davidsville, the Cougars defeated the host Indians 25-20, 25-22, 21-25 and 25-18 in a WestPAC match.
Soccer
High School Girls
Bedford 6, Penn Cambria 2: In Cresson, six different players scored goals as the PIAA Class AA champion Bisons opened the season with a victory.
Katelyn Shaffer, Juliana Taylor, Lizzy Martz, Kiley Horne, Taylor Downs and Robyn Casalena all scored for Bedford, which got four assists from Grace Sarver and one from Abby Donaldson.
Bayle Kunsman scored both Panthers goals.
Forest Hills 3, Bishop Carroll 0: In Ebensburg, the visiting Rangers shut out the Huskies in the Laurel Highlands opener for both squads.
Olivia Guillarmod, Alexus McLucas and Lydia Roman scored the goals and Josi Wehner recorded the shut out in goal for Forest Hills.
Westmont Hilltop 14, Greater Johnstown 1: The host Hilltoppers scored five goals in the first half on the way to a lopsided victory over the Trojans in the Laurel Highlands opener for both squads.
Parker Marion led the way with three goals for Westmont Hilltop, which also got two apiece from Alexis Nudds and Addy Carbaugh. The other Hilltoppers’ goals were scored by Lauren Kozak, Lauren Mock, Grace Dryer, Greta George, Eliza Crans, Mackenzie Kozak and Emma O’Neil. Morgan Faight added a pair of assists.
Alexis Miliner had the Trojans goal.
Berlin Brothersvalley 4, North Star 3: In Boswell, Kara McKenzie scored a pair of goals while teammates Katelyn Sell and Rayne Stoltzfus added one each as the Mountaineers edged the host Cougars in a WestPAC clash.
Cenley Miller had a pair of goals for North Star, which also got a goal from Stephaney Emert. Assists went to Kalie Smith, Alexis Scott and Miller.
Windber 4, Rockwood 0: In Rockwood, four different Ramblers scored goals in a shutout over the host Rockets.
Natalie Buza, Halle Bowden, Anna Steinbeck and Caroline McClain scored for Windber.
Assists went to McClain, Shannon Tokarsky and Buza while Lexi James recorded the shut out in goal.
