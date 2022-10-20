Volleyball
High School Girls
Westmont Hilltop 3, Central Cambria 1: The Hilltoppers’ Carissa Krall recorded two blocks, giving her the program’s all-time career mark in that category in a 22-25, 25-16, 25-15, 25-23 home win over the Red Devils on Thursday.
Krall, who now has 149 blocks for her varsity career at Westmont Hilltop, also recorded 11 kills and six aces. Sidney Pastorek posted 20 assists in the victory.
Central Cambria got 11 kills and 17 service points from Alli Malay while teammate Mikalah Kim posted 17 kills and eight digs. Madelyn Brunatti had 19 assists in defeat.
Bishop McCort Catholic 3, Central 0: The Crimson Crushers received 26 assists from Gianna Gallucci and 16 kills from Starcia Bainey as they rolled past the visiting Scarlet Dragons 25-15, 25-12, 25-18.
Malayna Boring pitched in nine digs while Cami Beppler served up four aces.
Conemaugh Township 3, North Star 0: In Davidsville, 21 assists from Alison Matera set the pace for the Indians in their 25-9, 25-15, 25-10 WestPAC win over the Cougars.
Hannah Swank posted 12 kills and 11 digs in the victory, while Ava Byer pitched in nine digs and Hannah Sodano added seven kills for the hosts.
Somerset 3, Richland 0: Shawna Walker had 22 kills and Shandi Walker added 11 more, as both also contributed five digs in the Golden Eagles’ 25-19, 28-26, 25-19 victory over the host Rams.
Gracie Bowers doled out 38 assists for Somerset.
Richland received 16 assists from Laikyn Roman and 14 digs from Casey Yost, while also getting nine kills each from Vanessa Migut and Lanie Marshall.
Soccer
High School Girls
Tyrone 3, Cambria Heights 2: In Patton, three goals from Chloe LaRosa spurred the Golden Eagles as they held off the Highlanders.
Cambria Heights scored both of its goals during the second half off strikes from Hannah Hite and Brooklyn Galinis.
Somerset 6, Central Cambria 0: In Somerset, Willa Sharbaugh had three goals and Maurah Shortt added a pair of goals and three assists in the Golden Eagles’ win over the Red Devils.
Kamryn Ross also posted a goal for Somerset, which saw Nora Richards log a shutout.
Forest Hills 6, Penn Cambria 3: In Cresson, the Rangers pulled away from a 2-all halftime tie with the Panthers thanks a four-goal second half.
Aivah Maul netted a hat trick for Forest Hills, which saw Claire Daubert, Audrey Peretin and Samantha Papcunik also tallying goals.
Penn Cambria got one goal apiece from Adanya Zunich, Meghan Andersen and Danielle Farabaugh.
Rockwood 8, Fannett-Metal 0: In Rockwood, Finleigh Gould notched a hat trick while teammate Addie Barkman added two more goals as the Rockets demolished the Tigers.
Ally Harrold, Mollie Wheatley and Chloe Streczywilk each chipped in a goal in support of keeper Taylor Demchak, who stopped five shots.
Bedford 4, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 2: In Bedford, Grace Sarver tallied a hat trick as the Bisons defeated the Marauders.
Bedford's Ava Sipes added a goal.
Bishop Guilfoyle's Lainey Farabaugh scored two goals.
High School Boys
Wednesday
Conemaugh Township 8, Northern Cambria 0: In Northern Cambria, Austin Elliott buried a trio of goals and Jon Allison added a pair to lead the Indians over the Colts.
Declan Mainhart and Elliott combined on the shutout for 15-3 Conemaugh Township. Dylan Giffin, Max Malicki and Caven Miller each scored.
Bedford 11, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 0: In Bedford, a six-goal rampage from the Bisons’ Cole Taylor led the way in a comfortable victory over the Marauders. Bedford’s Caleb Wigfield notched three goals while Colin Gable and Nate Clapper each scored.
Layne Richardson and Kyler Weyant combined for the shutout.
Hockey
Laurel Mountain
State College 10, Conemaugh Valley 2: Matt Fitzgerald, J.P. Hay and Sean Murphy each scored twice to lead the Little Lions over the Blue Jays at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
State College's Thomas Hay, Alex McGuire and Tyson Schrenk added a goal each. One goal scorer was not reported.
Kenny Billings and Ashton Laughard each scored for 0-2 Conemaugh Valley. Broderick Ryan made 26 saves, Josef Toth added eight.
