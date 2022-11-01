Volleyball
Tuesday
District 5-8 Playoffs
Class 2A Semifinals
Somerset 3, North Star 0: In Somerset, Gracie Bowers dished out 25 assists and Shandi Walker totaled eight kills and four digs to lead the Golden Eagles to a 25-14, 25-7, 25-12 sweep over the Cougars.
Somerset’s Shawna Walker added seven kills, five digs, four aces and three blocks.
Olivia Svonavec netted seven kills, and Sydney Rush netted five. Abby Ledney finished with three aces.
District 6 Playoffs
Class 2A Quarterfinals
Philipsburg-Osceola 3, Central Cambria 0: In Philipsburg, Summer Koss dished out 14 assists, but the Mounties swept the Red Devils 25-16, 25-13, 25-22.
Alli Malay led Central Cambria with 13 service points and 12 digs. Mikalah Kim added 10 digs, 10 service points and six kills.
Monday
District 5 Playoffs
Class 1A Semifinal
Conemaugh Township 3, Tussey Mountain 0: In Davidsville, 13 kills and 12 digs from the Indians’ Hannah Swank led the way as the hosts swept the Titans 25-10, 25-19, 25-11.
Conemaugh Township’s Kendra Huber tallied 10 kills while teammate Alison Matera dished out 37 assists. Ava Byer had 16 digs in the victory as Brianna Shetler added 10 more.
District 6 Playoffs
Class 1A Quarterfinals
Bishop McCort Catholic 3, Glendale 0: Gianna Gallucci handed out 21 assists for the host Crimson Crushers as they swept the Vikings 25-15, 25-22, 25-16.
Starcia Bainey put down 11 kills and five aces for Bishop McCort while Kate Edwards had seven kills in the win. Bria Bair added six kills for the hosts, and Malayna Boring added eight digs. Cami Beppler contributed six digs and three aces.
Portage 3, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 1: In Portage, Trissa Smith had 15 assists, 15 digs and 15 service points to lead the Mustangs as they took down the Marauders 25-15, 21-25, 25-17, 25-16. Keira Sossong produced 26 digs in the win as Brooke Bednarski collected eight kills to go with her 14 service points.
Annie Davis had 20 service points to lead Portage, while Lexi Slanoc and Paige Phillips had 18 and 17 service points, respectively.
Soccer
Boys
District 6 Playoffs
Class 2A Semifinals
Monday
Cambria Heights 1, Penns Valley 1 (PK): In Philipsburg, the Highlanders tallied a 3-1 edge during the penalty shootout to dispatch the Rams and advance to the District 6 Class 2A championship match.
Dylan Fyock scored for Cambria Heights during the first half, while Penns Valley’s Cayden Merrill equalized.
Juniata 2, Central Cambria 1 (OT): In Ebensburg, Bryce Rush scored in the 88th minute to lead the fifth-seeded Indians over the top-seeded Red Devils.
Juniata’s Brant Walters tied the game at 1-all with five minutes left in the second half.
Jack Trostle gave Central Cambria a 1-0 lead with 27 minutes remaining in the second half.
Girls
Monday
District 5 Playoffs
Class 1A Semifinals
Rockwood 5, Northern Bedford County 0: In Loysburg, Mollie Wheatley and Addie Parkman each scored two goals while Avri Wareham’s marking of the Black Panthers’ Abbi Kline proved pivotal in the Rockets’ semifinal win.
Kline netted 58 goals this season for Northern Bedford. Taylor Demchak logged the shutout for Rockwood, which saw Finnleigh Gould net a goal as Ally Harold dished out a pair of assists.
District 5-6 Playoffs
Class 2A Semifinal
Bedford 6, Juniata 0: In Altoona, Ava Sipes netted two goals, and Rebekah Costal and Kacey Martz combined on the shutout to lead the Bisons over the Indians.
Cassidy DeHaven, Chloe Donaldson, Paiton Gillum and Grace Sarver each scored for 16-3 Bedford.
Hockey
Laurel Mountain
Richland 9, Forest Hills 4: Gavin Lafferty netted a hat trick to lead the Rams over the Rangers at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial on Tuesday.
Richland (2-1) also received goals from Connor Bethmann, Noah Brydon, Kam Kile, Tanner Pfeil, Grady Rex and Ty Stawarz. Liam Griffin added two assists, and Jonah Horner finished with 15 saves.
Isaac Dibble, Isaac Lamer, Josh Morrison and Tommy Russell each netted goals for 1-2 Forest Hills.
