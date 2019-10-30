District 6 Playoffs
Class AA Quarterfinals
Tyrone 3, Cambria Heights 2: In Patton, sixth-seeded Tyrone defeated third-seeded Cambria Heights 3-1 in the District 6 Class AA quarterfinal round on Tuesday at the Highlanders’ gym.
Tyrone will face second-seeded Central Cambria at 7 p.m. on Thursday in the semifinal round.
The Golden Eagles beat the Highlanders 25-22, 17-25, 25-23, 27-25.
“Congratulations to Tyrone. They played a great match,” Cambria Heights coach Doug Farabaugh said.
“They came into our gym and played really well. Our team scrapped together. We played aggressively. We played together. The girls battled for each other tonight.
“We’re really proud of our record and proud of our season.
“We’re proud of that 3 seed.”
Cambria Heights finished 18-4. Sophomore Kendall Conrad had 11 kills, senior Emily Henry had 10 kills, senior Nikki McCombie had 35 assists and 10 service points, and junior Amber Farabaugh had 17 digs and 12 service points.
Farabaugh also praised his three other seniors Brenna Packard, Emily Hayes and Bella Stanko
“We’re proud of our five seniors,” he said.
“They stepped it up from Day 1. They created a team that believed in each other and played for each other and never gave up.”
Central Cambria 3, Bellwood-Antis 0: In Ebensburg, the Red Devils remained unbeaten in 2019 as they swept the Blue Devils 25-11, 25-20, 25-13.
Liz Bopp had 11 kills to set the pace for the second-seeded squad while Cass Bezyk had 16 digs. Kiersten Szpala had 11 service points and 28 assists for Central Cambria, which got 13 and 11 service points from Taylor Hritz and Julia Mobley, respectively.
The Red Devils (20-0) will face Tyrone in a 6-AA semifinal on Thursday.
“The first one is always a tough one,” Central Cambria coach Jason Layman said.
“There’s always a lot of nerves on the court, but I believe the girls did a good job controlling their nerves and came out ready to play.
“They took care of business out on the court.”
Bellwood-Antis’ Sakeria Haralson had 12 kills and six blocks while Sydney Lechner dished out 14 assists.
