Northern Cambria 3, West Shamokin 0: In Indiana, the Colts captured their third straight Heritage Conference championship with a 25-23, 25-12, 25-18 sweep over the Wolves in the title game at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex.
The teams split their two regular season meetings, with each team winning on their own home court.
“It was a really nice event,” Northern Cambria coach Mike Hogan said. “Thanks to the Heritage Conference for setting up a quality event. It was a great experience for all four teams … We have had some great matches with West Shamokin, and that’s how it’s been the last few years. It’s good to play big games against quality teams on a big stage before the district playoffs.”
Hogan noted that Camryn Dumm and Brooke Lieb were strong in the service game with Lieb producing a majority of the Colts’ digs with Dumm leading in assists. Maggie Hogan was the Colts’ leader in kills with Jenna Lutch and Emma Kollar keeping the Wolves at bay in the middle of the net.
Semifinal
West Shamokin 2, Ligonier Valley 0: The Wolves defeated the Rams 25-11, 25-19 in a best-of-3 to advance to the title game.
Morgan Wing led Ligonier Valley (7-9) with four service points. Kailey Johnston, Jenna Moore and Grace Maust each registered three kills. Moore added three blocks.
Regular Season
Central Cambria 3, Bishop Carroll Catholic 2: In Ebensburg, Kiersten Szpala totaled 44 assists, including the 1,000th of her career, as the Red Devils came back from a two-set deficit to prevail 19-25, 17-25, 26-24, 25-13, 15-13 to conclude a perfect regular season on Tuesday.
Liz Bopp accounted for 18 kills and 12 blocks for Central Cambria (18-0). Maggie Kudlawiec added 18 kills and 24 digs.
Cass Bezek netted 31 digs and nine service points. Taylor Hritz finished with 16 service points, which included six aces.
Mara Yahner led Bishop Carroll with 29 kills and four blocks. Sara Muriceak dished out 40 assists and Mia Wyland totaled 21 digs.
Central Cambria meets Cambria Heights in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference championship game at 7 p.m. Thursday at Forest Hills High School.
