Volleyball
High School Girls
Forest Hills 3, Chestnut Ridge 0: In Sidman, the Rangers Kenzie Colosimo recorded the 1,000th assist of her varsity career while also tallying 19 kills in a 25-21, 25-16, 25-15 sweep of the Lions.
Forest Hills’ Maddie Cecere notched 22 digs while teammate Anna Wingard posted 14 digs. Taylor Burda had seven kills in the win.
Cambria Heights 3, Bedford 0: In Patton, the Highlanders swept Bedford 25-19, 25-15, 25-14 on senior night and earned a spot opposite two-time defending champion Central Cambria in the LHAC title game on Thursday at Forest Hills High School.
The Highlanders had contributions from all five seniors including setter Nikki McCombie (25 assists), hitter Emily Henry (11 kills), Bella Stanko, Emily Hayes and Brenna Packard (eight service points).
Central Cambria, now 16-0, won 3-1 when they played the now 14-2 Highlanders on Sept. 26.
Greater Johnstown 3, Westmont Hilltop 2: The Trojans won a back-and-forth contest over the visiting Hilltoppers, 20-25, 25-19, 24-26, 26-24, 15-10.
Samaya Britt had 14 blocks and 10 service points, and Rachel Eckenrod had eight blocks and 19 kills as Greater Johnstown notched its fifth win and advanced to the playoffs.
McKenna Oswalt had 27 assists, Lauren Lavis had 11 kills and four blocks, and Julia Kleinmyer had eight kills for the 8-10 Hilltoppers.
Hockey
LMHL
Hollidaysburg 3, Westmont Hilltop 2 (OT): In Altoona, Michael Solimando scored 3:13 into overtime as the Golden Tigers came back to beat the Hilltoppers.
Hollidaysburg took a 1-0 lead in the first period as Andrew Duey converted on a power play at 2:45.
The Hilltoppers scored twice in the second period to take the lead.
Chase Krouse and Nick Rozich each netted goals.
The Golden Tigers’ Hughie Newman tied the game at 2:41 of the third, eventually forcing overtime.
