Volleyball
High School Girls
Conemaugh Township 3, Rockwood 0: In Rockwood, junior Alison Matera netted 29 assists and surpassed 1,000 for her career in the Indians’ 25-18, 25-18, 25-9 victory over the Rockets on Thursday.
Matera needed 13 assists heading into the match and now has 1,016.
Hannah Sodano chipped in eight kills and four aces. Hannah Swank amassed eight kills.
Westmont Hilltop 3, Bishop Carroll Catholic 2: In Ebensburg, Sidney Pastorek dished out 28 assists, while Julia Kane and Carissa Krall combined for 23 kills and 11 blocks to lead the Hilltoppers to a thrilling 23-25, 19-25, 27-25, 25-21, 15-11 triumph.
Krall finished with 12 kills and four blocks, and Kane netted 11 kills and seven blocks. Leah Petrore scooped up 20 digs for 4-3 Westmont Hilltop.
Bishop Carroll’s Mary Golden tallied 36 assists. Katie Ludwig (13 kills), Alicia Heinrich (12) and Tatum Laughard (11) led the offense. Laughard added 11 service points, and Ludwig netted 13 service points. The Huskies are 2-5.
Bedford 3, Central Cambria 2: In Ebensburg, Bailey Stahlman compiled 18 kills, 14 total blocks and four aces as the Bisons edged the Red Devils 23-25, 14-25, 25-21, 30-28, 15-8.
Bedford’s Laney Lafferty dished out 40 assists. Peri Bagley added nine kills, six digs and three aces. Livie Nouse provided 12 digs.
Mikalah Kim led Central Cambria with 19 kills, 17 service points and three aces. Alli Malay added 23 service points and four aces. Skylar Bloom netted 20 assists, and Summer Koss added 15. Maggie McCullough (three aces) and Erika Burket (four aces) added 18 and 16 service points, respectively.
Shade 3, Ferndale 0: In Cairnbrook, Jenna Muha compiled 19 kills and five blocks as the Panthers swept the Yellow Jackets 25-15, 25-13, 25-23.
Shade’s Deborah Bozovich and Anna Deneen combined for 10 kills and seven blocks. Jaedyn Krupper and Kori Boozer combined for 29 digs, and Jadeyn Gross dished out 14 assists.
Somerset 3, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 0: In Altoona, Shawna Walker provided 20 kills and five blocks to propel the Golden Eagles over the Marauders 25-20, 25-9, 25-18.
Gracie Bowers dished out 31 assists for 7-0 Somerset.
Shandi Walker and Sydney Rush led the defense with 10 and eight digs, respectively. Olivia Svonavec added three aces and three blocks.
Chestnut Ridge 3, Richland 0: In New Paris, Belle Bosch contributed 16 kills and six blocks to lead the Lions to a 25-18, 25-14, 25-22 victory over the Rams.
Chestnut Ridge’s Natalie Lafferty finished with 27 service points and 15 assists. Grace Lazor dished out seven assists, while Jada McGill and Leah Winegardner each netted six kills.
Forest Hills 3, Central 0: In Martinsburg, Julia Chunta netted 21 assists, 12 service points and four aces to lead the Rangers to a 25-15, 25-15, 25-21 sweep over the Scarlet Dragons.
Forest Hills’ Mya Colosimo finished with 10 kills and six digs. Addi Schirato added 11 service points and four blocks. Aisy Myers ended up with 14 service points and four aces.
Cambria Heights 3, Purchase Line 0: In Commodore, Maelyn Dutko dished out 27 assists and Mackenzie Mulraney added 10 kills to propel the Highlanders to a 25-12, 25-7, 25-17 sweep over the Red Dragons.
Cambria Heights (4-5) received 13 service points from Paige Burkey and 10 more from Savannah Coover.
Freeport 3, Ligonier Valley 0: In Ligonier, the Yellowjackets swept the Rams 25-10, 25-8, 25-11.
Lacy Sosko led Ligonier Valley (4-6) with four service points and four kills.
Wednesday
Shade 3, Conemaugh Valley 0: Jenna Muha provided 21 kills and Jadeyn Gross added 14 assists to lead the Panthers over the host Blue Jays 25-11, 25-18, 25-23.
Shade’s Jaedyn Krupper contributed 11 digs, and Deborah Bozovich netted nine kills.
Golf
High School Boys
14 advance: In Ebensburg, 14 area golfers qualified for Tuesday’s District 6 Class 2A championships at Thursday’s sectional tournament.
Bishop McCort Catholic senior Lukas Cascino finished in second place with a round of 77 at Ebensburg Country Club. Cascino was five shots behind Central’s Griffin Snowberger.
Other area golfers to advance were Bishop Carroll’s Luke Repko (86), Bishop McCort’s Brennan Karalfa (83) and Lucas Turner (89), Cambria Heights’ Ian Nagel (90), Central Cambria’s Tony Benko (79), Karter Cuppett (83) and Austin Semelsberger (91), Forest Hills’ Zach Fisher (88), Northern Cambria’s Brady Houser (80), Portage’s Jonah Irvin (90), Richland’s Brady Huss (91) and Westmont Hilltop’s Landrey Burnheimer (90) and Glenn Stutzman (83). The top 33 scorers will compete in Tuesday’s tournament at Scotch Valley Country Club in Hollidaysburg.
Bishop McCort finished in third place with a score of 343 to advance to Tuesday’s competition. Ben Smith carded a 94 to round out Bishop McCort’s total score that also included Cascino, Karalfa and Turner.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy (329), West Shamokin (338) and Central (344) filled out the top four teams.
Soccer
High School Boys
Forest Hills 2, Cambria Heights 1: In Sidman, Gavin Ickes and Kaden Carpenter each scored as the Rangers edged the Highlanders.
Darian Miller scored for 5-2-1 Cambria Heights.
Forest Hills improved to 5-4.
High School Girls
Forest Hills 2, Richland 0: Anna Wirfel provided a clean sheet as Nina Martyak and Samantha Papcunik each scored in the second half to lead the Rangers over the host Rams.
Forest Hills improved to 5-3, while Richland fell to 4-4.
Rockwood 7, Berlin Brothersvalley 0: In Rockwood, Finnleigh Gould compiled three goals and two assists while Taylor Demchak provided a clean sheet to lead the Rockets over the Mountaineers.
Addie Barkman, Ally Harrold and Mollie Wheatley each scored for 7-2 Rockwood. Delaney Gould and Alyssa Hunt chipped in one assist each.
Berlin Brothersvalley dropped to 3-6.
Somerset 12, Chestnut Ridge 0: In Fishertown, Willa Sharbaugh and Maurah Shortt each supplied four goals as the Golden Eagles blanked the Lions.
Rihanna Hillegass, Elise McCoy, Nora Richards and Josie Steele each scored for 7-1 Somerset. Kylee Chabol and Mariya Petrosky each contributed two assists. Eight different Somerset players provided at least one assist.
Richards and Samantha Boden combined on the shutout. Shortt scored her 50th career goal.
Bedford 5, Central Cambria 0: In Bedford, Grace Sarver tallied two goals as the Bisons blanked the Red Devils.
Bedford’s Kaitlyn Richardson scored a goal and added two helpers. Paiton Gillum and Katie McDevitt added one marker each.
Taylor Koontz and Kacey Martz combined on the shutout for Bedford.
North Star 0, Ligonier Valley 0 (2OT): In Ligonier, the Cougars and Rams were unable to score in a draw.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.