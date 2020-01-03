BASKETBALL
High School Girls
Forest Hills 66, Cambria Heights 54: In Sidman, the Rangers used a 35-21 edge in second-half scoring to overcome a narrow halftime deficit while staying unbeaten with a win over the previously undefeated Highlanders.
Jordyn Smith led the way with 23 points for Forest Hills (10-0), which grabbed the lead with a 20-11 third-quarter run. Haley Croyle followed with 13 points, Madeline Cecere notched a dozen while Remy Smith added 10 more.
“Cambria Heights is really aggressive defensively,” Forest Hills coach Carol Cecere said. “It was a tough first half until we got some shots off. In the third quarter we broke away … It was a good night for basketball. Both teams played really well.”
Cambria Heights (7-1) saw Chloe Weakland and Abby Lobick each score 14 points as Emily Henry added 12.
Richland 57, Westmont Hilltop 49: Julianna Stem’s 21 points set the pace for the host Rams as they netted a win over the rival Hilltoppers. Bella Burke and Jordyn Kinsey each tallied 12 points for Richland, now 6-3. Kinsey also yanked down 11 rebounds.
Westmont Hilltop (4-4) was led by Grace Gardill’s 18 points.
Bishop Carroll 56, Somerset 31: In Somerset, Mara Yahner scored a game-high 19 points and Savannah Smorto added 13 as the Huskies belted the host Golden Eagles in the Laurel Highlands.
Nina Rascona led Somerset with 12 points.
Central Cambria 56, Greater Johnstown 39: Behind 22 points from Cassidy Bezek, the Red Devils topped the host Trojans in a Laurel Highlands game.
Liz Bopp added 10 points for Central Cambria.
Greater Johnstown’s Daijah Hall had a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds while AndraNae McCray led the Trojans with 11 points.
Shade 55, Ferndale 15: Abby Putnick scored 11 points to help lead the Panthers to a WestPAC non-section win over the Yellow Jackets.
Taylor Rapsky and Jenna Muha chipped in 10 points each with Muha supplying eight rebounds, six steals and six assists for Shade. Rapsky also dished out five assists and Morgan Zimmerman had seven rebounds.
Libby Kinsey had 10 points to lead the Ferndale scoring.
Bedford 49, Chestnut Ridge 29: In Bedford, Lindsay Mowry scored 14 points to lead the Bisons to a Laurel Highlands win over the county-rival Lions.
Belle Bosch topped the Chestnut Ridge scoring with 14 points.
Windber 60, Conemaugh Township 51: In Windber, three Ramblers produced double-doubles in scoring and rebounding in a victory over the Indians.
Alayna Elliott had a team-high 20 points and 12 rebounds. Gina Gaye had 13 points and 15 rebounds. Amanda Cominsky had 13 points and a game-high 17 rebounds.
Alyssa Nail had a game-high 22 points for Conemaugh Township.
High School Boys
Berlin Brothersvalley 75, Shanksville-Stonycreek 31: In Shanksville, Will Spochart scored 23 points and Elijah Sechler had 18 as the visiting Mountaineers pulled away from the Vikings in a WestPAC South contest.
Berlin Brothersvalley (6-0) also had 10 points by Cole Blubaugh.
Zion Menthey led Shanksville-Stonycreek (2-7) with 14 points.
Bishop Carroll 65, Somerset 16: In Ebensburg, the Huskies dashed out to a 19-2 lead after the first quarter and never looked back in a rout over the visiting Golden Eagles.
Nolan Burk scored 14 points for Bishop Carroll, which also got 11 from Tristan McDannell.
Portage 64, Blacklick Valley 42: In Portage, Preston Rainey led a trio of double-digit scorers for the Mustangs with 20 points in a lopsided victory over the visiting Vikings in a WestPAC North battle.
Kaden Claar added 14 points and Koby Kargo had 12 for Portage (8-0).
Kolten Szymusiak topped the Blacklick Valley scoring with 11 points.
Greater Johnstown 69, Central Cambria 22: In Ebensburg, the Trojans posted an 23-0 first-quarter advantage en route to a win over the Red Devils.
Gershon Simon led the 6-0 Trojans with 19 points. Tyjon Jones had 14 points, and Joziah Wyatt-Taylor added 13 points.
No player scored in double digits for the Red Devils (3-6).
North Star 72, Conemaugh Valley 50: Hunter Stevens scored a game-high 26 points as the Cougars clawed the Blue Jays in a WestPAC North clash.
Andy Zuchelli and Drew Lane also scored in double figures for North Star (8-1) with 22 and 10 points, respectively.
Ryan Sida had a team-high 20 points for Conemaugh Valley, which also got 10 points from Logan Kent.
Cambria Heights 71, Forest Hills 46: In Patton, Preston Lamb scored 14, points and Adam Link added 13 in a Laurel Highlands victory over the visiting Rangers.
Brett Harrison chipped in 12 points for Cambria Heights.
Dylan Pasquerilla and Zach Myers scored 12 and 10 points, respectively, for Forest Hills.
United 80, Meyersdale 54: In Meyersdale, Austin Kovalcik scored a game-high 24 points to lead the Lions to a road win over the Red Raiders.
Ben Tomb added 16 points for United, which also got 10 from Johnny Muchesko.
Mahlon Reese scored 16 points for Meyersdale, which also got 12 points apiece from Reese Kennell and Gavin Hetz.
Shade 83, Rockwood 51: In Rockwood, the Panthers remained unbeaten, hitting 14 3-pointers and having five players score in double figures in a WestPAC South win over the host Rockets.
Tyler Valine led the way with 23 points, including six 3-pointers, while Vince Fyock chipped in 21 points for Shade (9-0).
Dylan Charlton contributed 14 points, Braden Adams had 13 and Kaden Koleszarik added 10 for the visitors.
Eli Foy led all scorers with 25 points for Rockwood.
Windber 48, Conemaugh Township 47: In Windber, Kobe Charney got a steal and a basket and the Indians didn’t get off a shot in the final 5 seconds in a Ramblers narrow victory in the WestPAC North.
Chase Vargo scored 12 points, Dylan Napora had 11 and Keith Charney supplied 11 for Windber.
Tyler Poznanski topped the Conemaugh Township scoring with 16 points and teammate Jackson Byer supplied 14 points.
HOCKEY
Laurel Mountain
Westmont Hilltop 5, Altoona 4: Kobe Rickabaugh had two goals and an assist, and Aiden Rice had a goal and two assists as the Hilltoppers edged the Mountain Lions in the LMHL.
The Hilltoppers also had goals by Samuel Snider, and Nicholas Rozich. Iannico Amaranto had 18 saves on 22 shots.
Luke Yost scored two goals for Altoona. Parker Cumming and Brock Vancas also scored for the Mountain Lions. Evan Montgomery had 43 saves on 48 shots.
