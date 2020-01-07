Basketball
High School Boys
Shade 81, Turkeyfoot Valley 57: In Cairnbrook, coach Wade Fyock recorded his 300th career victory as the Panthers topped the Rams in a WestPAC South clash on Tuesday night.
Four Shade players scored in double figures led by Vince Fyock with 24 points and Kaden Koleszarik with 21. Dylan Charltan chipped in 18 points and Tyler Valine supplied 14 for the 10-0 Panthers.
Tanner Colflesh scored a game-high 28 points for Turkeyfoot Valley (5-4).
Ligonier Valley 72, United 55: In Armagh, Kyle Silk scored a game-high 25 points against his former teammates as the Rams topped the Lions in a Heritage Conference contest.
Michael Marinchak added 15 points for Ligonier Valley, which also got 14 points from Matthew Marinchak and 10 from Isaac Neidbalson.
Ben Tomb topped the United scoring with 17 points and teammate Johnny Muchesko had 12.
Hockey
Westmont Hilltop 4, North Catholic 3: In Delmont, Westmont Hilltop overcame a three-goal deficit with a pair of markers from Kobe Rickabaugh, Derek George and the game-winner from Aiden Rice with 2:36 left in overtime as the Hilltoppers stunned North Catholic 4-3 in a PIHL Class A clash at Center Ice Arena.
The Trojans (10-2) built a 3-0 lead thanks to goals from Akezhan Melis, Kyler Pontello and Quentin Shaffer. Rickabaugh broke the ice for Westmont Hilltop at 7:55 in the second with the assist coming from Payton Sell.
George cut the lead to 3-2 with 11:04 remaining with Rice chipping in on the assist. Rickabaugh knotted the game with a power-play goal at 14:15 of the third with help coming from Tony Morano and Matt Noll.
Rickabaugh and Michael Buchkovich conspired to set up Rice’s game-winner in overtime.
Ian Amaranto stopped 17 shots in the win while the Trojans’ Chris McFayden made 35 saves.
Richland 6, Somerset 0: In Ebensburg, Aidan Thomas and Nick Piatek each posted a hat trick as the Rams shut out the Golden Eagles in a Laurel Mountain Hockey League contest.
Seth Stawarz added three assists for Richland (6-3-1), which had 36 shots on goal compared to 13 faced by Rams goalkeeper Colin Pawcio.
