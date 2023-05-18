District 7 Tournament
Class 3A Quarterfinal
Waynesburg Central 3, Ligonier Valley 2: In West Mifflin, Emma Zehner’s three-run double in the bottom of the sixth inning led the Raiders over the Rams on Thursday.
Gina Tedrow also doubled for Waynesburg Central (16-3). Kendall Lemley allowed six hits and two earned runs while striking out five.
Ligonier Valley’s Cheyenne Piper fanned 12 batters over six innings. She collected two of her team’s six hits and drove in a run for the 9-8 Rams, who scored both of their runs in the third.
Regular season
Shade 14, Rockwood 13: In Cairnbrook, the host Panthers won a slugfest over the Rockets as the teams combined for 27 runs and 29 hits.
Shade (13-6) senior Jenna Muha went 4-for-4 with a double and five RBIs. Kori Boozer went 3-for-3 with two triples and a double, three RBIs and three runs scored.
Kendahl Stutzman went 3-for-5, and Lindsay Frazier added two hits for the Panthers.
Rockwood’s Elika Pletcher went 3-for-5 with a double and three runs scored. Sydney Beals finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs, and Tayler Demchak went 3-for-5.
Carissa Pletcher compiled two hits, including a double, and Lilly Hetz netted two hits.
Berlin Brothersvalley 15, Conemaugh Township 0 (4): In Berlin, Sydney Walker collected two hits and two RBIs at the plate and was the winning pitcher as the Mountaineers topped the Indians. Berlin Brothersvalley’s Mckenzie Moore drove in three runs.
