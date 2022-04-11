Baseball
Tuesday
Portage 11, Conemaugh Valley 0: At Pete Vuckovich Field, Tyler Alexander struck out 14 in a seven-inning no-hitter as the Mustangs remained unbeaten with a victory over the host Blue Jays.
Alexander threw 96 pitches, with 59 for strikes. He walked three.
Portage (3-0) collected 15 hits, led by three apiece by Mason Kargo, Andrew Miko and Luke Scarton. Miko had two doubles, and Scarton doubled and drove in three runs. Nate Moore had two hits, including a double. Alexander had two hits, two runs and two RBIs.
Logan Kent reached base via two walks for Conemaugh Valley (1-2).
Forest Hills 10, Bishop Carroll Catholic 0 (6): In Sidman, Jeremy Burda tossed a three-hit shutout with nine strikeouts and three walks as the undefeated Rangers beat the visiting Huskies.
Dayton Maul had two hits and two RBIs for Forest Hills (5-0).
Kirk Bearjar and Taylor Vranich each had a double. Bearjar scored three times and Vranich drove in a pair.
Chase Williamson had two RBIs. Devin Kreger scored twice.
Grant Casses had a double for Bishop Carroll Catholic (1-1).
Richland 12, Central Cambria 2 (5): In Ebensburg, Ethan Janidlo struck out six, walked three and allowed one hit in a five-inning victory for the Rams over the host Red Devils.
Richland (3-1) collected 11 hits, with Jeb Jordan, Ethan Kaminsky, Mark Wechtenhiser and Luke Raho collecting two apiece. Raho had a double with two runs and two RBIs.
Wechtenhiser drove in three runs. Jaxon Mikesic had a hit, two walks and scored four runs.
Reece Werner had Central Cambria’s (1-3) lone hit.
Windber 10, Ferndale 0: In Windber, starter Cole Strick and reliever Rex Rininger combined on a five-inning one-hitter as the host Ramblers blanked the Yellow Jackets.
Rininger pitched the final three innings, striking out seven. Strick fanned four batters in two innings.
Aidan Gray, Strick, Andrew Scalia and Lucas Oleksa each had two hits for Windber (3-1). Strick doubled twice, John Shuster and Scalia each had a triple, and Oleksa smacked a home run.
Oleksa had three RBIs, and Scalia and Strick each drove in a pair.
Nick Reynolds had a double in the top of the fourth inning for the Yellow Jackets’ (1-4) lone hit. Josh Mitchell struck out eight batters in four innings.
Somerset 9, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 1: In Somerset, the Golden Eagles scored six runs in their final three at-bats to pull away from the Marauders.
Ethan Hemminger went 3-for-4 with two runs scored, and Zane Hagans went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs and two RBIs for the Golden Eagles (2-3).
Nick Negola had two hits, including a double for Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic (1-2). Cooper Rother had a double.
Monday
Portage 6, Southern Huntingdon 3: In Portage, the Mustangs tallied the game’s first six runs en route to a victory over the visiting Rockets.
Tyler Alexander had two hits for Portage. Jace Irvin had a pair of hits and drove in three runs.
Nate Myers had two hits, including a double and three RBIs for Southern Huntingdon.
Windber 8, Greater Johnstown 0: In Windber, Aiden Gray went 4-for-4 with four runs, and Cole Strick had three hits, including a homer, a double, three runs and three RBIs as the Ramblers beat the visiting Trojans.
Lucas Oleksa had a double for Windber. Joe Reynolds struck out 10 batters and allowed three hits and a walk in five innings on the mound. Gray tossed two scoreless frames with six strikeouts.
Brock Mroczka led Greater Johnstown with two hits.
Bishop McCort Catholic 16, Richland 5 (5): The Crimson Crushers produced 10 runs in the third inning to pull away from the Rams in a five-inning victory.
Brock Beppler had three hits, four RBIs and two runs scored for the 4-0 Crimson Crushers. Joe McGowan had three hits, with a triple and four RBIs. Nate Conrad doubled for Bishop McCort Catholic.
Luke Raho and Mark Wechtenhiser each had two hits for Richland. Ethan Janidlo and Wechtenhiser each had a double, and Raho had a triple.
Berlin Brothersvalley 7, Ferndale 4: Pace Prosser, Cooper Huston and Hayden Hutzell each had two hits, and Caleb Leonard scored four runs as the visiting Mountaineers beat the Yellow Jackets.
Craig Jarvis pitched five innings and struck out eight, and Caleb Leonard tossed two innings with five more strikeouts for the Mountaineers.
Noah Hendershot had two hits, including a home run, two RBIs and one run. Aedan Hrivnak scored three runs.
Hrivnak pitched five innings with eight strikeouts. Hendershot fanned four in 12/3 innings of relief and Nick Reynolds struck out the only batter he faced.
Conemaugh Township 17, Shanksville-Stonycreek 7 (5): In Davidsville, Tanner Shirley went 3-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and two runs, and Jackson Byer had two hits, including a double, and a home run, with three RBIs as the Indians beat the visiting Vikings.
Jon Updyke had two hits with a double and two runs, and Larry Weaver had two hits, two runs and two RBIs.
Tyler Weber had a double and two RBIs and Luke Weber drove in three runs for the Indians.
Christian Musser and Ian Fox each had two hits for Shanksville.
Penn Cambria 3, Somerset 2: In Cresson, the Panthers had a three-run first inning and held off a two-run seventh inning rally by the Golden Eagles.
Garrett Harrold had two hits, and Luke Shuagis had a double for the Panthers. Vinny Chrdon struck out six batters and walked three in 61/3 innings. Preston Farabaugh closed for Penn Cambria.
Ethan Hemminger had a double for Somerset. Bradley Bruner had a hit, two walks and one run batted in. Bryce Mulhollen had a hit and scored a run.
Softball
Tuesday
Conemaugh Valley 12, Portage 9: Delanie Davison had four hits, including a two-run homer and two runs scored as the host Blue Jays edged the Mustangs.
Anna Gunby had a three-run homer, Katie Ledwich had a solo shot and Hailey Stiffler ripped a two-run blast for Conemaugh Valley (2-0). Hailey Stiffler had three hits, three runs and three RBIs.
Julia Stiffler and Julia Hudec each had two hits.
Sydney Castel and Kenna Redfern had two hits for the Mustangs (1-2). Maryn Swank, Karli Karalfa, Payton Noll and Castel each hit doubles.
Central Cambria 15, Richland 3 (6): In Ebensburg, Kami Kamzik struck out 11 batters in the circle and had two hits at the plate, and Olivia Janoski had two hits, including a grand slam, as the host Red Devils defeated the Rams.
Jordan Krawcion went 4-for-5 with two RBIs and a run, and Jordyn Burkett had two hits, including a home run, two runs and two RBIs for the 5-0 Red Devils. Aubrey Ruddek had two hits, two runs and two RBIs.
Kaitlyn Rozsi and Alyssa Link each had two hits for Central Cambria, which collected 20 hits.
Laikyn Roman hit a three-run homer for Richland (1-1).
Windber 6, Ferndale 2: In Windber, Gina Gaye went 2-for-4 with two triples and one run batted in, and Isabelle Byer went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs as the host Ramblers beat the Yellow Jackets.
Aaliyah James had two doubles for Windber (2-1).
Angelina Wagner went 3-for-3 and scored two runs for Ferndale (2-4).
Forest Hills 18, Bishop Carroll Catholic 1 (3): In Ebensburg, the Rangers collected 13 hits and 18 runs in a three-inning victory over the Huskies.
Sofie Poborski had a double and a home run, two runs and five RBIs for the Rangers (3-0). Kayla Charney went 2-for-2 with two runs, a triple and one run batted in.
In the circle, Charney pitched 22/3 innings with five strikeouts.
Ana Spangler had two hits, with a double, two runs and three RBIs.
Mackenzie Hoover had two hits, with a double, two RBIs and one run. Bethany Leichliter had two hits.
Mary Golden had Bishop Carroll’s lone hit. Ali Heinrich walked and scored the only run for the Huskies (0-2).
Shanksville-Stonycreek 23, Turkeyfoot Valley 5: In Confluence, the Vikings tallied 14 runs in the final three innings, including nine in the top of the seventh, in a victory over the Rams.
Kendall Stutzman had three hits, including a double, a triple, four RBIs and five runs scored for the Vikings (1-3).
Kori Boozer had two hits, including a double and two RBIs, and Liz Salzgiver had two hits, a double , two RBIs and two runs.
Josie Snyder and Tara Boozer each had two hits.
Kaitlyn Vogel and Kate Grove each had two hits for Turkeyfoot Valley (0-3). Maleigha Younkin hit a home run, and Brooke Snyder had a double for the Rams.
Northern Cambria 8, Marion Center 3: In Northern Cambria, Kenzie Formeck and Morgan Hassen each had two hits, including a double apiece, Laci Lanzendorfer had two hits, and Jessica Krug and Ally Trybus each hit a home run in the Colts win over the visiting Stingers.
Trybus had two hits and two runs scored for Northern Cambria (3-2). Riley Stine pitched seven innings, scattering six hits while striking out six and walking one.
Lexi Roush had a hit, one run and one run batted in for Marion Center (3-1). Katie Moore had a hit and scored a run.
Westmont Hilltop 10, Penn Cambria 0 (6): The Hilltoppers had 14 hits, including six for extra bases, in a six-inning victory over the visiting Panthers.
Zailees Seda had a double, a triple and two runs scored for Westmont Hilltop (1-0). Chloe Hoffman had two hits, with a double.
Kendal Shingler hit a home run and had three RBIs. Zoey Lynch had a double and scored twice.
Chloe Hoffman, Sam Dixon, Bailey Thornton and Kellie Sheehan each had two hits for Hilltop.
Thornton pitched six innings, allowing two hits with three strikeouts and one walk.
JoAnna Hoover and Madison Cavalet each had a hit for Penn Cambria (2-3).
Monday
Penn Cambria 14, Somerset 4 (6): In Somerset, Lily Sheehan went 5-for-5 with three runs and one run batted in as the visiting Panthers beat the Golden Eagles.
Sophia Rabatin went 3-for-3 with four runs scored, and JoAnna Hoover had three hits and Jerzy Vinglish two hits and three RBIs for Penn Cambria.
Hoover, Rabatin and Vinglish each hit doubles, and Emily Hite had a triple and three RBIs.
Abby Grosholz had two hits and two RBIs for Somerset.
Conemaugh Township 13, Shanksville-Stonycreek 6: In Davidsville, Taylor Jarvis, Sierra LaPorta, Olivia Weyandt, Callie Parker and Mya Nanna each had two hits as the Indians beat the visiting Vikings.
Jarvis also had three walks and scored three runs. LaPorta had two walks and three runs. Weyandt and Parker each drove in three runs.
Shanksville’s Allie Zeigler and Rylee Snyder each had two hits. Ziegler and Kyleia Leasure each had a double.
Forest Hills 4, Portage 1: In Portage, Katie Beyer had two doubles with one run and one run batted in, and Mylee Gdula had two hits, including a double, one run and one run batted in as the visiting Rangers edged the Mustangs.
Josie Makin and Lynae Mathieson each had two hits for Forest Hills. Makin struck out nine batters with one walk in a complete game in the circle.
Portage’s Kenna Redfern had two hits, with a double and one run batted in. Maryn Swank had two hits.
In the circle, Swank fanned 12 to become Portage’s career leader with 214 strikeouts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.