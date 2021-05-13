Softball
Westmont Hilltop 12, Chestnut Ridge 9: Kendal Shingler went 3-for-5 with a double, home run and three runs scored, while Kelli Sheehan went 3-for-4 with the go-ahead RBI in the sixth inning to propel the host Hilltoppers past the Lions on Thursday.
The game featured seven home runs.
Chloe Hoffman, Quinn Kuzmiak and Zailees Seda (homer and two RBIs) all added two hits for Westmont (9-3), which overcame a 9-2 deficit. Sam Dixon and Bailey Thornton both blasted two-run homers. 1-4 with a 2 run HR
Rylee Ansell and Lexyn Corle both had two-hit games for Chestnut Ridge. Lauryn Calhoun, Zoie Dunlap (three-run) and Alyssa Henderson all hit homers.
Blacklick Valley 6, Ferndale Area 5: Nikki Zimmerman homered and drove in three runs as the Vikings held off a late Yellow Jackets rally to prevail.
Emily Marines went 3-for-3 and an RBI for Blacklick Valley (5-10). Shelyn Silko went 2-for-3. Olivia Fatula doubled. Senekah McIntosh-Myers scored twice and stole two bases. Madison Smith struck out 10 batters in the circle.
Angelina Wagner struck out 10 batters for Ferndale Area (3-10) and added two hits and two RBIs. Nakaila Craig added two hits, two stolen bases and an RBI. Isabella Buksa provided two hits, two runs and four stolen bases.
Portage 12, Conemaugh Township 2 (6): In Portage, Maryn Swank struck out seven batters and did not allow an earned run over six innings as the WestPAC North champion Mustangs defeated the Indians.
Swank added two runs, two hits, including a home run, and three RBIs for Potage (16-3). Makenna Redfern (two runs) and Lauren Shaffer (double and three runs) both provided three hits. Sydney Castel and Lexi Slanoc (two RBIs) both amassed two hits. Rheanna Boland and Karli Karalfa scored twice.
Olivia Weyandt drove in a run for Conemaugh Township (7-6). Sierra LaPorta doubled.
Richland 21, Bishop McCort Catholic 5 (5): Kendal Wadsworth struck out six batters to earn the victory and Ava Wenderoth added four hits to lead the Rams by the host Crimson Crushers at Roxbury Park.
Anna Burke added two hits for Richland (10-2).
Ally Diamond doubled, and Karalyn Bailey tripled for Bishop McCort (3-13).
Penn Cambria 15, Bishop Carroll Catholic 3 (5): In Ebensburg, Jerzy Vinglish went 3-for-4 with two RBIs to lead the Panthers past the Huskies.
Ashley Galovich provided two hits, including a home run, two runs and three RBIs. Julia Podrasky and Taylor Rabatin added two hits apiece. JoAnna Hoover (two runs) and Kyra Vinglish each drove in two runs. Shala Rainey and Patty Wagner scored twice.
Paige Landis and Katie Leahey each provided two hits for Bishop Carroll. Courtney Hilyer drove in two runs.
Conemaugh Valley 20, North Star 3 (4): In Boswell, Ella Angus and Julia Hudec each provided three hits, including a double, as the Blue Jays defeated the Cougars.
Hailey Stiffler blasted a solo home run and doubled for Conemaugh Valley (9-2). Anna Gunby and Megan Rosenbaum both doubled.
Grace Gardner doubled for North Star (0-17). Kiarra Wirick scored two runs.
Northern Cambria 12, Harmony 1 (5): In Northern Cambria, Jessica Krug went 3-for-4 with a home run, three runs and two RBIs at the plate and struck out eight batters and allowed just one unearned run in five innings to lead the Colts past the Owls.
Laci Lanzendorfer went 3-for-3 with two doubles, and Camryn Dumm finished 3-for-4 for Northern Cambria (6-11). Kenzie Formeck provided two hits, including a triple, two runs and four RBIs.
Traci Hauser drove in a run for Harmony.
Cambria Heights 22, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 3 (3): In Patton, a pair of 11-run innings helped the Highlanders improve to 14-1.
Beth Kinney (three RBIs), Kenna Rogal (two doubles and two RBIs), Jenna Serafin and Beth White all provided two hits for Cambria Heights. Carly Mezzelo and Abby Zeglen each drove in two runs.
Leah Homan drove in two runs for Bishop Guilfoyle (0-11).
Wednesday
Penn Cambria 6, Westmont Hilltop 5: In Cresson, the Panthers scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to surprise the Hilltoppers.
Lily Sheehan (3-for-4) provided the go-ahead RBI triple with two outs in the sixth for Penn Cambria. A wild pitch tied the game at 5-all.
Ashley Galovich doubled twice for Penn Cambria. Julia Podrasky and Jerzy Vinglish each doubled. Madison Cavalet tossed 22/3 scoreless innings and earned the victory.
Kendal Shingler went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI to lead Westmont Hilltop (9-3). Zailees Seda (triple and two runs) and Kelli Sheehan each provided two hits.
Chestnut Ridge 10-13, Forest Hills 5-9: In Sidman, Alyssa Henderson drove home four runs and provided two hits in the first game as the Lions swept the Rangers.
Zoie Dunlap (two runs and two stolen bases) and Isabella Wingard (two stolen bases, three runs and two RBIs) both provided two hits for Chestnut Ridge (12-4) in the first game. Lauryn Calhoun doubled, and Lexyn Corle scored twice.
Aislinn Myers homered and drove in three runs for Forest Hills (8-8). Madison Emerick doubled.
In the second game, freshman Maya Wingard struck out 10 batters and added two hits and two runs at the plate. Calhoun provided three hits, including a home run, and two RBIs. Isabella Wingard scored four runs and added two hits, two stolen bases and an RBI. Corle added two hits and two RBIs. Dunlap doubled and plated two runs. Isabella Giovanelli drove in two runs.
Mackenzie Hoover led Forest Hills with a 3-for-4 effort that included a double, triple, three runs and two RBIs. Paige Debias provided two hits, including a double. Kate Beyer added two hits and two RBIs. Emerick finished with two knocks. Taylor Burda and Myers each scored twice.
Portage 19, North Star 3 (5): In Boswell, Maryn Swank went 4-for-4 with a double, four runs, five stolen bases and two RBIs and struck out all seven batters she faced in relief as the Mustangs defeated the Cougars.
Lexi Slanoc added three hits, three stolen bases, two runs and an RBI for Portage. Makenna Redfern provided two hits, four runs, five stolen bases and three RBIs. Sydney Castel was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs. Lily Koban amassed two hits, including a double. Karli Karalfa doubled, scored three runs and stole two bases. Paige Phillips struck out four batters in 22/3 innings.
Grace Gardner went 2-for-2 with two RBIs to lead North Star.
Baseball
Blacklick Valley 17, Ferndale Area 0 (4): Connor Kaschalk struck out five batters in a four-inning no-hitter as the Vikings defeated the host Yellow Jackets.
Kaschalk also drove in three runs. Josh Little added three hits and three RBIs. Weston Zeglen provided three hits and two RBIs. Josh Hessler, Jeremy Hessler (two runs) and Ashton Younkin (two runs) all had two hits. Kolten Szymusiak and Jack Wurm scored two runs apiece.
Penn Cambria 7, Bishop Carroll Catholic 6: In Lilly, Zach Grove went 2-for-2 with three runs scored as the Panthers edged the Huskies.
Brandon Yeoman provided an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth inning for Penn Cambria to take a 7-5 lead. Bishop Carroll tallied one run in the top of the seventh.
Garrett Harrold added two hits, including a double, and two RBIs for Penn Cambria (7-9). Jon Zernick doubled and plated a run.
Luke Repko supplied Bishop Carroll (1-13) with two hits and two runs. Toby Becquet and Dustin Farabaugh added two hits apiece.
Windber 8, Conemaugh Township 7: In Windber, John Shuster and Cole Strick each produced two-run doubles and Jake Reynolds launched a solo home run to highlight an eight-run first inning as the Ramblers held on to defeat the Indians.
Reynolds and Andrew Scalia both had two hits for Windber (10-6). Reynolds struck out nine batters in five innings on the mound to earn the victory.
Jackson Byer (two RBIs) and Tyler Poznanski each provided two hits for Conemaugh Township, which scored five runs in the fourth inning to only trail by one run. Tanner Shirley drove in two runs.
Portage 12, Conemaugh Township 5: In Portage, Andrew Miko went a perfect 4-for-4 and hit for the cycle while driving in six runs as the Mustangs defeated the Indians, who dropped their second game in a two different counties on Thursday.
Conemaugh Township scored five runs in the sixth to trail 8-5, but Portage poured in four runs in the bottom of the sixth to prevail.
Miko scored four runs. Mason Kargo (two runs) and Josh Morgan added two hits apiece, including a double, for Portage (13-4). Jackson Kozlovac scored twice and struck out five batters in 62/3 innings to pick up the victory.
Larry Weaver led Conemaugh Township (11-3) with two hits, including a double and home run, and three RBIs. Brady Kist and Tanner Shirley doubled.
North Star 6, Conemaugh Valley 4: The Cougars scored the final five runs of the game to defeat the host Blue Jays.
Garrett Huzsek scored twice for North Star (6-9). Alec Hoffman doubled, and Connor Yoder tripled. Cayden Turner tossed five innings to earn the victory. Vance Kimmel got the save after completing two scoreless innings.
Nate Gates, Nick Heltzel (two RBIs) and Noah Heltzel (double and two runs) each contributed two hits for Conemaugh Valley. Caden Hody doubled.
Central Cambria 10, Greater Johnstown 0 (5): In Ebensburg, Corey Roberts struck out four batters and tossed five shutout frames as the Red Devils blanked the Trojans.
Ethan Frank contributed two hits for Central Cambria (11-6). Brayden Mennett, Zach Taylor (three runs scored with a triple) and Nate Wyrwas all drove in two runs. Brady Sheehan doubled and plated a run. Dewayne Mosley scored twice.
Jon Updyke provided two hits for Greater Johnstown (1-12).
Bedford 11, Somerset 1: In Somerset, Jared Dowey struck out 12 batters in a two-hitter and David Gresh went 4-for-4 with two doubles, a home run, three runs and five RBIs to propel the Bisons past the Golden Eagles.
Mercury Swaim provided two hits and three RBIs for Bedford (11-6). Ashton Dull doubled and drove home a run. Dowey and Dayne Miller (three runs) also added two hits apiece.
Ethan Hemminger and Spencer Marteeny (double) provided hits for Somerset (4-13).
Chestnut Ridge 14, Westmont Hilltop 7: In New Paris, Gage Dunlap, Garrett Emerick, Christian Hinson, Kyle Lohr and Luke Mickle all contributed two hits to lead the Lions past the Hilltoppers.
Mickle also struck out eight batters in 51/3 innings, allowing one earned run. Hinson doubled twice, scored three runs and drove in a pair. Emerick doubled, scored twice and drove in two runs. Lucas Nicodemus and Matt Whysong scored twice.
Alex Ray (two runs) and Eli Thomas (double) both provided two hits for Westmont Hilltop. Landrey Burnheimer tripled and drove in two runs.
Indiana 17, Forest Hills 7 (5): In Indiana, the Indians scored six runs in the first inning to help break away from the Rangers.
Steven Budash led Indiana (11-6-1) with two hits, including a double and home run, three runs and four RBIs. Gavin Homer went 3-for-3 with two doubles, three runs and an RBI. Branden Kanick stole two bases and added two hits. Branden Yanity doubled and drove in three runs. Lincoln Trusal added two hits. Ben Ryan and Zach Tortorella doubled.
Devin Kreger and Zach Myers each provided two hits for Forest Hills (16-3), which clinched the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference title on Wednesday. Kreger and Brook Williamson both homered. Kirk Bearjar and Brody Roberts doubled.
Mount Pleasant 4, Ligonier Valley 3: In Mount Pleasant, Jared Yester went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and also allowed one unearned run over four relief innings to lead the Vikings past the Rams.
Mount Pleasant scored all four of its runs in the bottom of the third inning. Aaron Alakson doubled and drove in two runs.
Nick Beitel led Ligonier Valley (7-10) with two hits and a stolen base.
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 12, Cambria Heights 0 (5): In Altoona, Austin Lewis drove in a pair and struck out seven batters over four scoreless frames as the Marauders blanked the Highlanders.
Brayden Harbaugh and Dylan McNelly both had two hits and two RBIs for Bishop Guilfoyle (10-6).
Matt Davis, Adam Ford and Ty Stockley all had hits for Cambria Heights.
