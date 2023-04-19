Softball
Westmont Hilltop 7, Richland 6: Samantha Dixon (two RBIs), Zoey Lynch (two runs) and Zailees Seda Fas (two RBIs) each supplied two hits, including a double, as the Hilltoppers edged the host Rams on Wednesday.
Westmont Hilltop tallied two runs in the fifth, and one more in the sixth to prevail.
Richland’s Celeste Mizla and Laikyn Roman (double) each provided two hits. Anna Burke doubled, and Carissa Kaufman tripled and scored twice. Kendal Wadsworth, who doubled at the plate, struck out 10 batters over seven innings.
Central Cambria 5, Forest Hills 2: In Ebensburg, Notre Dame signee Kami Kami struck out six batters and permitted two runs in a complete-game victory as the Red Devils defeated the Rangers on Wednesday.
Central Cambria’s Madison Janosik supplied two hits, two runs and two RBIs. Aubrey Ruddek homered, and Keira Link added two knocks and two RBIs.
Mylee Gdula (home run) and Aivah Maul each provided two hits for Forest Hills. Avery Smiach fanned eight batters.
Berlin Brothersvalley 18, Shade 17: In Berlin, Haylee Speicher hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh to lead the Mountaineers over the Panthers.
Berlin Brothersvalley’s Elsie Barna went 4-for-5 with a double, a home run, four runs and two RBIs. Mckenzie Moore added four hits. Sydney Walker produced three hits, including two doubles and a home run, and four RBIs. Taylor Hillegass homered and drove in six runs among her two knocks. Isabella Philip added two hits and two RBIs. Mikaela Huston doubled.
Shade’s Jaedyn Krupper and Jenna Muha each provided three hits and two RBIs. Kori Boozer (two RBIs, four runs, home run), Tara Corradini (double), Anna Deneen (three RBIs), Laiken Orner (double) and Kendahl Stutzman each supplied two knocks. Shade tallied five runs in the seventh to extend the game into the bottom half.
Bishop McCort Catholic 9, Bedford 7: Kalina Bailey and Karalyn Bailey each had three hits as the Crimson Crushers beat the visiting Bisons.
Karlyn Bailey smacked a solo home run. Kristin Stiles had six strikeouts and two walks in six innings in the circle for Bishop McCort Catholic.
Aliyah Mickle had three hits for Bedford.
Windber 8, Northern Bedford County 5: In Loysburg, Lexie James went 2-for-3 with a double as the Ramblers topped the Black Panthers.
Windber’s Nici Costlow and Maggie Manippo each tripled.
Northern Bedford’s Lacie Zelanko tallied two hits.
Penn Cambria 17, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 0 (3): In Altoona, Patty Wagner fanned six batters in an abbreviated no-hitter, while Sophia Rabatin went 3-for-3 with a double, two stolen bases, three runs and three RBIs to lead the Marauders over the Panthers.
Penn Cambria’s Avery Cavalet (double), Ashley Galovich (double), Emily Hite (three RBIs) and Wagner (double, two RBIs) each provided two knocks. Madison Cavalet also doubled.
Huntingdon 7, Northern Cambria 5: In Huntingdon, Isadore Kazmarski went 3-for-4 with two doubles, while Jordyn Patrick fanned seven batters in a complete-game victory as the Bearcats defeated the Colts.
Huntingdon’s Alivia Edwards and Peyton Hillard each supplied two hits. The Bearcats tallied three runs each in the first and fifth innings.
Northern Cambria’s Kenzie Formeck provided two doubles and three RBIs. Skye Bernecky and Laci Lanzendorfer each scored twice. Hayley Dumm doubled and drove in two runs.
Marion Center 7, Cambria Heights 2: In Marion Center, Lydia Miller and Alexis Roush each went 3-for-4, and Cheyenne Silvis tossed a complete game five-hitter as the Stingers beat the Highlanders in the Heritage Conference.
Miller had a double, a home run, three runs scored and two RBIs, and Roush hit two doubles, scored once and drove in a run. Silvis struck out seven and walked three.
Abby Zeglin hit a home run for the Highlanders. Ellie Bender had a hit and scored a run.
Baseball
Conemaugh Township 9, Windber 4: In Davidsville, Colin Dinyar struck out 12 batters and allowed three earned runs in a complete-game victory to aid the Indians’ effort over the Ramblers.
Conemaugh Township’s Larry Weaver (two RBIs) and Tyler Weber (two runs) each doubled among their two hits. Dawson Statler doubled and drove home two runs. Aiden Prior plated two runners.
Windber’s Lucas Rummel drove in three runs with a triple. Cole Mash singled and scored.
Forest Hills 14, Central Cambria 7: In Sidman, Brook Williamson went 4-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, while Devin Kreger and Bryce Roberts each drove in three runs to propel the Rangers over the Red Devils.
Kreger homered and doubled. Roberts tripled. Tyler Orris provided two hits, three runs and five stolen bases, and Nate Cornell and Colby Rearick each stole four bases. Jeremy Burda drove in two runs.
Central Cambria’s Brady Sheehan (double, two RBIs) and Zach Taylor (two doubles) each provided two hits. Brayden Blasko tripled, and Jacob Russell drove in two runs.
Bishop Carroll Catholic 11, Greater Johnstown 3: Luke Repko pitched five innings, striking out nine and scattering three hits as the Huskies beat the host Trojans at Roxbury Park.
At the plate, Repko went 3-for-4 and plated a run. Jacob Gregg tossed two scoreless innings in relief for Bishop Carroll Catholic.
The Huskies’ Max Oravec went 2-for-4 and drove in a run. Cory Franceschini had a run-scoring double. Grant Casses had a hit and two RBIs.
Preston Gillen drove in two runs.
Casey Barrett and Donte Tisinger each had a hit and drove in a run for Greater Johnstown.
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 7, Penn Cambria 3: In Lilly, Owen Dombrosky scored three runs and provided two hits at the plate while striking out nine batters in a complete-game victory for the Marauders, who took advantage of eight Panthers errors.
Bishop Guilfoyle’s Kaden Wyandt went 3-for-4. Austin Beauchamp added two hits, two runs, two RBIs and two stolen bases.
Penn Cambria’s Luke Shuagis provided two hits, including a double. Vinny Chirdon and Derek Hite (two RBIs) each doubled, and Garrett Harrold tripled.
Huntingdon 7, Somerset 6: In Huntingdon, the Bearcats struck for three unearned runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to defeat the Golden Eagles.
Huntingdon’s Evan Edmiston (three runs), Jack Foster, Eric Mykut and Will Wallen (two RBIs) each supplied two hits.
Somerset’s Callen Miller went 3-for-3 with a double. Brad Bruner provided two hits, including a double, and two runs. Zane Hagans added two knocks, including a double, and two RBIs. Owen Miller also doubled.
Central 15, Chestnut Ridge 5 (5): In Martinsburg, Baron Dionis (four runs) and Griffin Snowberger each provided three hits as the Scarlet Dragons dispatched the Lions.
Central’s Lukas Black (three RBIs), Jeff Hoenstine (two doubles) and Dalton Metzger (triple) each contributed two hits.
Kyle Klotz drove in three runs and doubled.
Chestnut Ridge’s Garrett Emerick and Nate Whysong each went 3-for-3. Christian Hinson tripled and drove in two runs. Caden Milliron plated two runs and doubled.
Cambria Heights 1, Marion Center 0: In Marion Center, Garrett Jasper struck out 12 batters while allowing three hits in six innings as the visiting Highlanders shut out the Stingers.
Austin Sprague pitched a scoreless seventh inning for the Highlanders, who were outhit 5-2 by Marion Center.
Ty Stockley had a hit and drove in the game’s lone run for the Highlanders. Ethan Kline also had a hit, and Stephen Nelen scored a run.
Dakota Bracken and Noah McCoy each had two hits for Marion Center. Bracken pitched six innings, striking out eight and walking three.
