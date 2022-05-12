Softball
Ferndale 14, Blacklick Valley 0 (5): Angelina Wagner struck out 11 batters in an abbreviated no-hitter and also went 3-for-4 with a double, two triples and three runs scored as the host Yellow Jackets swatted the Vikings on Thursday.
Ferndale’s Deajah Chatman finished 3-for-3 with three runs and two RBIs.
Bella Buksa drove in four runs and provided two doubles. Samantha Himes (two runs and two hits, including a triple) and Aubrielle Leverknight (two runs) plated two runs each. Sahmara Tillman added two hits, and Hailey Berg doubled.
Ligonier Valley 3, Indiana 0: In Ligonier, Cheyenne Piper struck out 12 batters in a no-hitter to lead the Rams over the Indians.
Piper hit one batter in the shutout and the Rams made one error. Natalie Bizup and Piper each drove in a run. Ligonier Valley scored three runs in the bottom of the third.
Penn Cambria 11, Somerset 10: In Cresson, Lily Sheehan brought home Sophia Rabatin with a walk-off RBI infield single to lead the Panthers over the Golden Eagles.
Sheehan finished 4-for-5 with two doubles, two runs and two RBIs. Jerzy Vinglish and Kyra Vinglish each finished 3-for-4. Alyssa Zupon collected two hits, two runs and two RBIs. Rabatin amassed two hits and two runs. Patty Wagner doubled and scored twice.
Somerset’s Gracie Bowers (two stolen bases, double, two RBIs and two runs) and Kylie Walker (two stolen bases, two RBIs and two runs) both provided three hits. Savannah Landis amassed two hits.
Abigail Grosholz stole three bases and drove in three runs, and Willa Sharbaugh doubled.
Bedford 6, Windber 3: In Bedford, Lizzy Martz went 3-for-4 with a double, triple, home run and three runs scored to propel the Bisons over the Ramblers.
Bedford’s Lindsay Bulger finished 2-for-4 with two doubles, and Emily Pratt tripled and compiled seven strikeouts in the circle.
Windber’s Aaliyah James hit a two-run home run, and senior Gina Gaye recorded her 200th career strikeout.
Portage 11, Conemaugh Township 0 (5): In Davidsville, Maryn Swank struck out five batters over five shutout frames and went 3-for-4 with a triple, three runs and an RBI as the Mustangs trotted past the Indians.
Portage’s Makenna Redfern finished 3-for-4 with a double, three runs and two RBIs. Payton Noll tallied two hits, including a double, and three RBIs. Lyndsey Castel (two RBIs), Karli Karalfa and Sydney Castel (two RBIs) each collected two hits.
Conemaugh Township’s Mya Nanna went 2-for-2.
Conemaugh Valley 21, North Star 0 (3): Anna Gunby hit three home runs and drove in 10 runs and Hailey Stiffler tossed a two-hit shutout on senior day as the host Blue Jays clawed past the Cougars.
Gunby clubbed two homers in the second inning. Katie Ledwich blasted two homers in first inning and plated five runs.
North Star’s Kayley Brant and Gracie Eshelman produced a hit each.
Bishop McCort Catholic 15, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 0 (3): Belle Toth retired all nine batters she faced and added two hits at the plate as the host Crimson Crushers topped the Marauders.
Bishop McCort’s Bria Bair doubled among her three hits. Karalyn Bailey, Emily Ream and Autumn Ricketts each added two hits. Arianna Hinton provided a single and two RBIs.
Wednesday
Forest Hills 17, Greater Johnstown 5 (5): Avery Smiach went 4-for-5 with two doubles, a triple and six RBIs as the Rangers defeated the host Trojans.
Forest Hills’ Mylee Gdula, Mackenzie Hoover and Ana Spangler all scored two runs. Katie Beyer drove in two runs.
Greater Johnstown’s Courtney Rummel went 3-for-3 with a double and run scored. Kara Szczur added two hits and a run scored. Taylor Ahlborn and Jayda Rozier each doubled and scored once.
Baseball
Ferndale 3, Blacklick Valley 1: Aedan Hrivnak struck out six batters and allowed one unearned run in a complete-game victory to lead the host Yellow Jackets over the Vikings.
Ferndale’s Deven Geibig finished 3-for-3 with an RBI.
Blacklick Valley’s Ashton Younkin went 3-for-3 with a double, stolen base and RBI. Logan Kaschalk added two hits.
Rockwood 13, Meyersdale 1 (5): In Meyersdale, Jack Pletcher struck out 13 batters in a one-hitter as the Rockets locked up the WestPAC South title with a victory over the Red Raiders.
Davis Bruening, Carson Modrak (two runs), Max Trimpey (double, two runs and three RBIs) and Andrew Weaver (two runs) all supplied two hits. Pletcher doubled, and Jonathan Felesky scored twice, doubled and drove home two runs.
Meyersdale Braden Kretchman tallied his team’s lone hit.
North Star 14, Conemaugh Valley 3: Andy Retassie and Cayden Turner each provided three knocks as the Cougars clawed past the host Blue Jays.
Retassie doubled twice, scored three runs and drove in two. Turner plated two runs, and Braden Livingston added two hits and three RBIs. Tim Tretter amassed two hits, including a double, and two RBIs. Connor Yoder finished with two hits, including a double, and two runs scored, and Glendon Griffith tripled.
Conemaugh Valley’s Logan Heinlein went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Forest Hills 10, Penn Cambria 0 (5): In St. Michael, Jeremy Burda struck out five batters in a two-hit shutout, while a trio of Rangers collected two hits apiece in a victory over the Panthers.
Forest Hills’ Colton Cornell finished with two hits, including a double, and four RBIs. Colby Rearick tallied three runs, two hits, two stolen bases and an RBI.
Brody Roberts added two hits, including a double, two runs and two RBIs. Tyler Orris stole three bases and scored twice.
Vinny Chirdon doubled for Penn Cambria, which made eight errors.
Somerset 12, Bishop Carroll Catholic 4: In Somerset, Ethan Hemminger went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs and two RBIs as the Golden Eagles soared past the Huskies.
Somerset’s Spencer Marteeny provided two hits, including a double, and two RBIs. Brad Bruner went six innings on the mound and scored three runs.
Kahne Foltz and Owen Miller both scored twice. Somerset drew 12 walks as a team.
Bishop Carroll’s Grant Casses doubled and tripled. Luke Repko added two hits, and Zander Sekerak scored twice.
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 8, Westmont Hilltop 1: Austin Beauchamp fanned six batters over seven innings as the Marauders defeated the host Hilltoppers.
Beauchamp, Devyn DeGennaro, Nick Negola, Trent Querry and Kade Sell (two doubles and two RBIs) all provided two hits.
Westmont Hilltop’s Gavin Hockenberry doubled and scored. Ian Amaranto drove in a run.
Wednesday
Cambria Heights 12, Homer-Center 5: In Homer City, Tyler Della Valle (four runs, double and two RBIs), Adam Ford (two RBIs), Garrett Jasper (double, triple, two RBIs) and Stephen Nelen (double, two RBIs) all collected three hits as the Highlanders topped the Wildcats.
Cambria Heights’ Nick Patterson doubled and drove in three runs.
Homer-Center’s Mason Bell (double), Braden Dunn, Andrew Ruddock and Owen Saiani (two RBIs) produced two hits apiece.
