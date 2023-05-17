Softball
Conemaugh Township 11, North Star 10 (8): In Davidsville, Julia Thomas’ run-scoring single in the eighth lifted the Indians as they notched an extra-innings win over the Cougars. Conemaugh Township trailed 8-4 in the sixth and 10-7 in the seventh before tying the game at 10-all with three runs.
Laikyn Reynolds posted four hits, scored four runs and drove in two more, while Olivia Mauzy collected two hits. Rourie Stankan had three RBIs in the win, while Thomas and Caroline Parker each scored two runs.
Indians pitcher Sierra LaPorta fanned 13 while gritting out the win.
Laiken Grove rattled off two hits, scored three runs, chased in two runs while swatting a home run for North Star, which saw Sara Rhoads post two hits and three RBIs. Kiarra Wirick notched a pair of knocks, scored twice and had two RBIs in the loss, while Kayley Brant and Ariana Speigle each crossed the plate twice.
Windber 11, Bedford 2: In Windber, Summer Campbell (two RBIs) and Angel James (two triples) each went 3-for-4 as the Ramblers defeated the Bisons.
Windber’s Skylee Miller doubled twice and earned the complete-game victory. Nici Costlow tripled among her two hits and finished with three RBIs.
Bedford’s Emma Byers (double) and Emily Pratt (triple) each produced two hits.
Berlin Brothersvalley 18, Turkeyfoot Valley 3 (4): In Berlin, Elsie Barna registered three hits, drove in four runs and scored three times as the Mountaineers flattened the Rams. Haylee Speicher also had three hits and scored thrice in the victory, while Rori Allen and Mckenzie Moore (two RBIs) each had two hits.
Berlin Brothersvalley also got a pair of RBIs from Taylor Hillegass.
Jayna Nieves chased in two runs for Turkeyfoot Valley.
Baseball
Chestnut Ridge 8, Conemaugh Township 0: In New Paris, Christian Hinson (five strikeouts in six innings) and Cole Nicodemus combined on a seven-hit shutout, while Garrett Emerick doubled and drove in four runs as the Lions roared past the Indians.
Chestnut Ridge’s Justin Whysong doubled, and Nate Whysong scored three runs.
Conemaugh Township’s Luke Weber went 2-for-3.
Somerset 11, Bedford 0 (5): In Somerset, Aiden VanLenten struck out two batters in an abbreviated one-hit shutout, while Owen Miller went 2-for-3 with a home run, two runs and four RBIs as the Golden Eagles soared over the Bisons.
Somerset’s Zane Hagans drove in three runs. Brad Bruner (triple, three runs) and Nolan Riggs (two runs) each produced two hits. Kahne Foltz doubled.
Owen Taylor recorded Bedford’s lone hit.
